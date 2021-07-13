Razer has a new Barracuda X headset that works with all your devices

Today, Razer introduced the Barracuda X, a new headset with a focus on cross-device compatibility. In fact, Razer says you can use it with pretty much any device, thanks to both wireless and wired connections.

The Razer Barracuda X uses a USB Type-C dongle to enable wireless communication with any device. Because it’s USB-C, you can use it with your phone, or any other device with a USB Type-C port, like a Nintendo Switch (in handheld mode), a PlayStation 5, or a PC.

If you don’t have a USB Type-C port, the Razer Barracuda X also comes with a Type-C to Type-A cable adapter. This isn’t meant to connect your headset directly to the audio source, but rather to plug in the USB Type-C dongle, so you can still get wireless audio. If even that is impossible for you, though, you can use the included 3.5mm headphone cable to plug into older devices.

As for what features the Barracuda X supports, Razer touts spatial audio support on Windows 10 PCs, as well as full support for Sony’s Tempest 3D audio if you use the headphones with a PlayStation 5. The Barracuda X is using Razer’s signature TriForce 40mm drivers for sound. You also get a detachable Discord-certified Razer HyperCardioid mic, which is designed to pick up the user’s voice and isolate background noise. One feature they don’t have is active noise cancellation, which Razer offers in the Opus X headphones.

Design-wise, the Barracuda X is designed to fully cover your ears, and the ear cushions are covered in leatherette. The earcups swivel to better adjust to different users, too. Finally, the Razer Barracuda X promises 20 hours of continuous usage on a charge. You can charge it back up with the included USB Type-A to Type-C cable.

The Razer Barracuda X headphones are available to buy today for $99.99. If you want something smaller, you may want to look at the Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds, also from Razer.