Your changes have been saved Razer Basilisk V3 White Edition $38 $70 Save $32 An ergonomic gaming mouse that has an aggressive design with plenty of customization options and RGB lighting. Right now, you can score this device for less as it drops to a low price at 45% off. $38 at Best Buy

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice that you can buy. And if you're looking for one that offers excellent customization and features large amounts of RGB lighting, then the Razer Basilik V3 is going to be right up your alley. This model, which is exclusive to Best Buy, comes in white, and is now 45% off for a limited time. That means, instead of paying $70 for it, you can now score this mouse for just $38.

Related Best gaming mice in 2024 From affordable wired ones to wireless professional esports options, these are the best gaming mice you can buy.

What's great about the Razer Basilik V3 gaming mouse?

Source Razer

This mouse looks good, but it also delivers when it comes to performance as well. The mouse features a 26,000 DPI optical sensor that offers excellent precision, effortlessly tracking every move you make, whether it's for gaming or just scrolling through the web.

The mouse buttons are also extremely responsive, providing satisfying feedback and excellent response times. You also get 11 programmable buttons that can really improve daily use with the ability to execute macros, and other actions at the press of a button.

The scroll wheel can also be adjusted to spin freely, or it can become more granular with tactile clicks when needed as well. And stated before, you also get plenty of RGB with this mouse, with 11 different lighting zones in total.

The lighting can also react to the games that you're playing if compatible. Most important, though, is that this mouse is comfortable to use, providing hours of use without any discomfort. Furthermore, it's wired, so you'll never have to recharge the batteries when playing.

Grab this deal while you can on this excellent mouse from Razer. You're getting a fantastic design and a mouse that can really perform, even in the most intense situations.