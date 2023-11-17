Razer Basilisk V3 $40 $70 Save $30 A customizable ergonomic gaming mouse with a 26K DPI optical sensor for exceptional tracking and precise response even in the most challenging situations. While this mouse usually retails for $70, this Black Friday deal knocks $30 off, dropping it down to just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Amazon

Black Friday is officially underway, with massive sales taking place at Best Buy and Amazon. With that said, gaming mice can be expensive, with some of the best models costing over $100. Of course, if you're someone that takes their gaming seriously, having this kind of tools is a must. If you're someone just starting out, having this tool can also be a game changer.

If you've been on the lookout for a good gaming mouse that won't cost a lot, the Razer Basilisk V3 is going to be right up your alley. This deal drops the price down to just $40 for a limited time, which 43% off the normal price. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale.

What's great about the Razer Basilisk V3?

The Razer Basilisk V3 has an aggressive design and features 11 programmable buttons that can be used to initiate macros and other commands. The mouse also has optical mouse switches with a 0.2ms actuation speed and a scroll wheel that can spin freely to provide feedback when in tactile mode.

Perhaps the most important part of the mouse is the 26K DPI optical sensor, which provides excellent movement precision. Since this is a gaming mouse, you're also going to get customizable RGB with 11 lighting zones that can produce up to 16.8 million colors and also implement different lighting effects.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this model, as it offers pretty much everything you could want from a gaming mouse. As stated before, there are better options, but they're going to cost a lot more, making this one incredible value for the money.