Sometimes there are just deals so good, you can't pass them up. There are lots of options when it comes to gaming mice, and Razer tends to make some of the best. The Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is one of the company's most expensive, and for good reason. The design is sleek, it has a charging dock, and most importantly, it has incredibly long battery life. For a limited time, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is being offered at a heavy discount, knocking over $100 off its original retail price, bringing it down to just $67.99.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a mouse that features HyperSpeed wireless technology. The technology reduces latency and when paired with its Focus Plus optical sensor that has sensitivity of up to 20,000 DPI, it makes for an incredible experience. In addition to the focused controls, there are also programmable buttons that can be assigned as macros. Furthermore, you can customize the resistance of the mouse wheel, fine-tuning it to your liking.

While the overall design looks subtle and sleek, there is a bit of flair, thanks to Razer's Chroma RGB lighting that gives the mouse a bit of pop. There are different lighting zones, with the ability to customize each section from 16 million colors. As mentioned before, what makes this mouse stand out from the rest is its ability to last hours and hours. To be exact, Razer states that this mouse can last up to 100 hours from a single charge. If it depletes while you're in the middle of something, set in on the included charging dock, and be ready to go in just a matter of minutes.

