Key Takeaways The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is a budget-friendly wireless headset that still delivers high-quality audio and features for gamers.

With its lightweight design and comfortable earcups, this headset is perfect for long gaming sessions without sacrificing comfort.

The headset includes impressive features like THX Spatial Audio, long battery life, and a high-quality microphone, making it a great value for its price of $129.99 in the US and €149.99 in the Eurozone.

Razer today announced the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headset for gamers looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on features and audio quality. The new device will sit a step below the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), which we think is one of the best gaming headsets in the market at its price point.

The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is a wireless, ultra-lightweight esports headset that Razer claims will offer a comfortable experience even during long gaming sessions. To that end, the device features noise-isolating earcups with leatherette memory foam cushions padded with breathable hybrid fabric. It weighs just 280 grams, making it the lightest wireless BlackShark headset in history. Connectivity options include the Razer HyperSpeed 2.4Ghz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-A wireless dongle for PC connectivity, and USB Type-C for wired charging.

The headset features Razer's patented TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that the company says have been designed to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. It also comes with THX Spatial Audio that Razer claims will provide "true-to-life acoustics," and custom-tuned EQ settings for a range of popular games, including Apex Legends, CS:GO, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, and more. Razer did not reveal the exact battery capacity of the new headset, but claimed that it will offer a whopping 70 hours of usage on a single change, and as much as 6 hours of play on just 15 minutes of charge.

Moving to the microphone, the new device comes with the HyperClear Super Wideband mic with a 32kHz sampling rate. It covers a wide frequency range, thereby capturing more details in the user's voice than traditional gaming headsets. The V2 HyperSpeed is priced at $129.99 in the U.S. and €149.99 in the Eurozone, making it notably cheaper than the $200 V2 Pro. It is available for purchase from today via a number of online and brick-and-mortar retail outlets, including Razer.com, RazerStores, and authorized resellers.