Razer makes some great keyboards, in fact, its BlackWidow series is highly rated, holding multiple positions in our list of best mechanical keyboards out right now. While mechanical keyboards of this caliber can get quite expensive, we've managed to spot a deal so good, it knocks 61 percent off the model's retail price. You can now save $110 on the BlackWidow V3 Halo Edition in this phenomenal deal that surely won't last long.

What's great about the BlackWidow V3?

The BlackWidow V3 featured is the Halo variant, which comes with a unique green-colored exterior and this particular model features the company's Green mechanical switches that provide excellent feedback, with a "clicky" response that you can hear and feel. Furthermore, the doubleshot ABS keys are illuminated using the brand's Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

The BlackWidow V3 is also quite durable, featuring a top frame made from aluminum, and provides added controls like a multi-function roller wheel. In addition, Razer also includes a plush wrist rest, ensuring that you won't feel fatigued, even after hours of typing or gaming. For the most part, this is a fantastic keyboard, and at its current price, makes this purchase a no-brainer.

The BlackWidow V3 is normally priced at $180. But with this current promotion that can be found on Amazon, you're going to save a whopping $110. So if you've been looking to dive into the world of mechanical keyboards or were just looking to upgrade from your current setup, the BlackWidow V3 is going to be a great option. Although it does come in a few colors, this promotional pricing only applies to the Halo Infinite edition.