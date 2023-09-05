Source: Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed $90 $180 Save $90 The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a 65% wireless keyboard for gamers that provides a lag-free wireless connectivity experience. While this keyboard normally retails for $180, right now, for a limited time, you can score a great deal on this product that knocks 50% off, bringing it down to $90. $90 at Best Buy $90 at Amazon

This keyboard can change the way you play and experience games. If you've never had the pleasure of using a mechanical gaming keyboard, there's no better option than the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This is the best compact wireless gaming keyboard currently on the market, and while it normally costs quite a bit coming in at $190, right now, for a limited time, you can scoop up this model for just $90.

What's great about the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed?

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a 65% wireless keyboard with a special HyperSpeed USB dongle that minimizes latency. Furthermore, the keyboard also offers incredible battery life coming in at 200 hours. While you'll get the best performance by using the dongle, you'll also have the option of connecting the keyboard using USB-C or Bluetooth.

The keyboard feels extremely responsive thanks to its mechanical switches, and the doubleshot ABS keycaps provide a fantastic feel that's going to last for years to come. Of course, since this is a Razer product, you're going to get plenty of RGB, and customization option as well. This keyboard is going to be compatible with Mac and PC, and Razer stands by its product with a two-year warranty to cover any problems that might occur.

So if you've ever thought about buying a new keyboard and wanted to grab something a little more powerful, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed if going to be a great option. Just be sure to grab it while it's on sale to save $90.