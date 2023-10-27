Source: Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed $85 $200 Save $115 The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed by Razer is a 65% wireless keyboard. Despite being wireless, it's ultra-responsive and is one of the best gaming keyboards out right now. For a limited time, you can save big, with the price dropping to an all-time low. $90 at Amazon $85 at Best Buy

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards available. The keyboard comes in a compact size, looks good, and most importantly can perform. While wireless keyboards are normally too slow for competitive gaming sessions, the BlackWidow V3 Mini rises above this issue thanks to its proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless technology that keeps response times low.

Now, for a limited time, you can grab this mechanical gaming keyboard at its lowest price yet, with a new promotion that knocks $110 off, bringing it down to just $90. Those that are My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get an even sweeter deal that puts the price down to just $85.

If you've been looking for a new mechanical keyboard, you can't go wrong with the BlackWidow V3 Mini. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale.

What's great about the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini?

As far as the hardware goes, the BlackWidow V3 Mini that's on sale comes with Razer's Green Mechanical Switches that produce tactile and audible clicks, providing excellent feedback each time the key is hit. The brand's using ABS keycaps here that feel good to the touch and let plenty of light through so you can enjoy Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. In addition, you get up to 200 hours of battery life on a single charge with quick charging that takes it to full in just five hours.

While connecting using HyperSpeed Wireless is going to yield the best results when going wireless, you can also connect using Bluetooth — or if you prefer a tethered experience can also connect using USB-C. Overall, you won't find a better compact gaming keyboard, especially for the current sale price. So if you've been on the lookout, grab this deal while you still can.