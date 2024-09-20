Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed $83 $115 Save $32 The new BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed by Razer is a 65% wireless keyboard for gamers who are looking for a lag-free wireless connectivity experience. $83 at Amazon

There are gaming keyboards, and then there's the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This is the keyboard you want to get if you're looking to really take your typing experience to a new level. Not only is this keyboard great for everyday use, but it's also prime for gaming as well. Perhaps the only thing holding it back is going to be its sky-high retail price, coming in at $200.

Related Best keyboards in 2024 There are countless keyboards on the market, but you only want one. We can help.

Of course, we're not interested in paying that much for this keyboard, which is why this deal is so important. Right now, you can score the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed for an absolute steal, with a discount that drops it down to just $83. That's more than 50% off its retail price and nearly 30% off its current price on Amazon.

What's great about the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed?

To be honest, there's a lot to love here. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is extremely compact thanks to its 65% layout, and also delivers a fantastic typing experience thanks to its green switches. In addition, you get three different modes of connectivity, with wired, Bluetooth, and Razer's own HyperSpeed wireless.

The latter is going to provide the best connection when it comes to wireless, with the best response times and reliability. Furthermore, the keyboard packs a substantial battery with up to 200 hours of use on a single charge. It also only takes five hours to charge to full and can be used wired during that time. And if you're someone that's on their keyboard all day, the ABS doubleshot keys are going to provide that added layer of protection.

And just in case you want to add a little pop of color, Razer's Chroma RGB is available to be customized, bringing your own personality to the mechanical keyboard. With that said, you really can't go wrong with this keyboard, offering pretty much everything you need, and more. Just be sure to pick up quickly because this deal won't last long. And if you're not quite sold on the idea of a mechanical keyboard, check out our guide on what makes them so good.