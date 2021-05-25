The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a 65% keyboard with lag-free wireless connectivity

Razer today announced the new BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, a wireless 65% mechanical gaming keyboard. As the name suggests, the keyboard leverages the company’s HyperSpeed Wireless tech that is said to offer a lag-free experience with up to 1000Hz polling rate.

According to the company, the new keyboard is aimed at gamers who prefer having a clean and minimal setup on their desks. It comes with all the goodies that one gets with Razer keyboards including a premium aluminum finish, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, and support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Customers can choose between Razer’s Green (tactile) or Yellow (linear) mechanical switches, with an 80 million keystroke lifespan. The keyboard also offers multiple connectivity options including HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4Ghz) via a USB dongle, Bluetooth support for up to 3 devices, and USB-C, which is also used for charging the keyboard. The battery on the keyboard is said to last up to 200 hours on a single charge. Other important features include N-key roll-over, programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, hybrid onboard memory and cloud storage for storing up to 5 profiles.

Razer isn’t the first one to offer a 65% keyboard with 2.4Ghz-based fast lag-free connectivity. ASUS has the ROG Falchion, which is cheaper and offers better battery life with some unique tricks up its sleeves. Then there is also the Corsair K65 RGB Mini, a 60% wired keyboard that is the fastest one of its size with a claimed polling rate of 8000Hz.

Pricing and availability

If you are interested in the new Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard, you can purchase it from Razer’s online store or by visiting Amazon. Prices start at $179.