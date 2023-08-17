Key Takeaways The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is the brand's most customizable keyboard yet, featuring hot-swappable switches.

The keyboard is designed with attention to detail, including factory-lubed stabilizers, sound-dampening foam, and the option to upgrade to screw-in stabilizers.

Priced at $189.99, the keyboard offers a premium experience with its aluminum build, multi-function roller, programmable buttons, and 8000Hz polling rate.

A month after announcing two new additions to its BlackWidow V4 product line, the brand is ready to reveal its most ambitious keyboard yet with the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%. The keyboard features a minimal design but was built listening to input from the community, and offers an aluminum build, gasket-mounted plate, and hot-swappable switches. The keyboard is available in two colors, black and white, and is the most customizable keyboard offered by Razer yet.

There's nothing more satisfying than being able to swap out switches when you need to. With the new Razer BlackWidow V4 75%, users will have the ability to change out to 3 or 5-pin switches. By default, the keyboard will come with all-new Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen-3, which "features a higher bump point and a cleaner sound profile that resonates with every keystroke. These improvements over the previous generation match the desire for superior tactility that modern gamers crave."

Source: Razer

As you might expect, Razer has taken care of all the fine details here, with factory-lubed plate-mounted stabilizers, and has also included two layers of sound-dampening foam to prevent unwanted noise when using the keyboard. Those that need a little more than the stock experience will be able to swap out the stock stabilizes for screw-in models.

Since this is a Razer product, you can't go without Chroma RGB, and this keyboard has under-glow lighting as well as lighting under each key. Of course, users will have the ability to customize this experience, and even sync it with other supported products. In addition to the standard keys, the keyboard will also house useful extras like the multi-function roller and programmable buttons.

Furthermore, you can expect great reaction times thanks to its 8000Hz polling rate. Overall, this is an exciting entry into the BlackWide V4 line, and if interested, you can now purchase the BlackWidow V4 75 for $189.99 directly from Razer's website.