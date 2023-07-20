Razer is known for its wide assortment of PC and gaming accessories, and while it has its hands in pretty much everything, it still manages to produce high-quality products that find their way into many "best of" lists. When it comes to keyboards, there's no exception, with Razer offering one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market right now. The company is aiming to keep this crown with the introduction of two new keyboards, the Razer BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X.

The BlackWidow V4 and BlackWidow V4 X were crafted with the aim of offering impressive designs, along with excellent performance, with the company utilizing its own custom switches, the Razer Mechanical Switches Gen-3. When it comes to options, users will be able to choose from Green Clicky Switches and Yellow Mechanical Switches. Those that like to feel the impact of each key will want to choose the former, while the latter will provide a quiet and smooth typing experience.

RAZER BLACKWIDOW V4 A keyboard that provides excellent build quality, plenty of features including dedicated media keys, and looks fantastic with its RGB lighting. $170 at Razer

Razer BlackWidow V4 X A keyboard that provides excellent build quality, plenty of features, and looks fantastic with its RGB lighting. $130 at Razer

When it comes to other features, the keyboards will include Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, double-shot ABS keycaps, per-key lighting, multi-function roller, dedicated media, and macro keys. In addition, you're going to get Razer's unique 8000Hz HyperPolling rate, under glow lighting, and a magnetic wrist rest. The BlackWidow V4 X offers all the previously mentioned features but strips things down to the core, removing the media keys for a more compact setup.

When it comes to pricing, the BlackWidow V4 will cost $169.99, while the BlackWidow V4 X will be priced at $129.99. The keyboards can be purchased directly through Razer's website and can also be found at authorized retailers. For the most part, it looks like Razer has a couple of winners here, adding to its Razer BlackWidow V4 line that already included the lauded Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro.