If you're looking to buy the new Razer Blade 14 (2023), then be prepared to choose from a few configurations. Thanks to the latest AMD CPU and RTX 40-series graphics, it's an all-around great gaming laptop, but the choice you make regarding RAM, storage, and GPU might impact your experience. We've got you covered with all the different ways you can make your laptop your own with all the configurations currently available.

Razer Blade 14 (2023) configurations

The best place to find the Razer Blade 14 (2023) right now is through Razer.com. While you can indeed purchase the device through Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H, Razer.com offers the most possible configurations. We're starting with the $2,400 base model, which comes in black and features the Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics, a QHD+ 240Hz display, the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU,16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Note that some components will remain the same regardless of configuration. You'll only get an option for the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, the QHD+ 240Hz display, and the 1TB SSD. However, you can upgrade the storage on your own after purchase.

Color

The Razer Blade 14 (2023) comes in two colors. You can choose either Black or Mercury. Black is standard, but if you want Mercury, it's an additional $400. Picking this will also upgrade you to the RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB RAM.

Color Option Price Black +$0 Mercury (Also upgrades RAM to 32GB, GPU to RTX 4070) +$400

GPU

There are only two GPU options available. The stock option is the GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. For an additional $300, you can get the GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Either of these GPUs should be good for AAA gaming, as they have the same round of VRAM for everyday gaming performance. The actual difference in performance should come down to just small percentages, so you might not want to upgrade.

Tests have shown that the RTX 4070 is only about 16% faster than the RTX 4060. It's just the boost clock rate and the CUDA cores that are different — the RTX 4060 has a 2370 MHz boost with 3072 CUDA cores, and the RTX 4070 has a 2175 MHz rate with 4608 CUDA cores. Only upgrade to the RTX 4070 if you need the best possible performance.

GPU Option Price Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 +$0 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 +$300

RAM

Razer offers two RAM options here. You can choose between 16GB or 32GB RAM. 16GB RAM is the default, and to get 32GB RAM, you'll have to upgrade to the Mercury-colored model for an additional $400. You can always add more RAM on your own, however, as the components are not soldered. For a gaming laptop, 16GB RAM should be fairly adequate, but more RAM is always better since this is what your system uses to run multiple tasks at once.

RAM Option Price 16GB RAM +$0 32GB RAM (will also get upgraded to RTX 4070 graphics, Mercury color) +$400

That's pretty much all the configuration options for the Razer Blade 14 (2023). There aren't that many, but you can choose from models with different RAM, GPUs, and colors. If you think this excellent laptop suits you, check it out at the link below.