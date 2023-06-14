Razer's Blade model laptops are known for being one of the best gaming laptops available. The company's most compact and powerful Blade 14 series gets a refresh for 2023, powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS and packing Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070. With all this power, the laptop still manages to come in at just 17.99 mm thin and weighs just a touch over 4 pounds. The new Blade 14 is now available to order and starts at $2,399.99 and quickly jumps up to $2,799.99 with all options.

The Razer Blade 14 features a 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio QHD+ 240Hz display with a 3ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. As mentioned before, the laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, which is part of the new Ryzen 9 7000 series that recently made its debut. The CPU has 8 cores, 16 threads, and can boost up to 5.2GHz. Razer offers a configuration of the laptop with up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz memory, but there is still room for expansion, allowing users to upgrade up to 64GB.

Source: Razer

The same applies to storage, with Razer packing a 1TB SSD from the factory but allowing users to upgrade up to 4TB later. Razer claims that the Blade 14's 68.1Wh battery will be able to power the laptop for up to 10 hours on a single charge. This laptop also comes with two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB4 Type-C ports that support Power Delivery, a Display Port 1.4, and an HDMI 2.1 port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, an array microphone, keyboard with customizable RGB lighting, and comes in two color options with Matte Black and Mercury White.

Source: Razer

Of course, with all this power in a compact size, the price doesn't come cheap, with a starting price of $2399.99 for the base model that comes in Matte Black and will be configured with the Ryzen 9 7940HS, GTX 4060, and 16GB RAM. The Mercury White model will come with the same processor but will get a bump to the RTX 4070 and 32GB RAM. The laptop can be ordered from Razer direct and will come with a one-year warranty on the laptop and a two-year limited warranty on the battery. Razer is also giving away a limited-edition Chroma Joyplot Razer Skin while supplies last.