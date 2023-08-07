Source: Best Buy Razer Blade 14 (2023) Peak performance and premium materials The Razer Blade 14 is a compact yet extremely powerful gaming laptop, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and the NVIDIA GeFoce RTX 4070. It's equipped with a 240Hz QHD+ display, comes in two colors, features the latest ports, and has customizable RGB lighting. Pros Blazing-fast 240Hz display High-end performance Thin and lightweight with premium materials Cons Overly expensive Relatively fewer configurations $2400 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 14 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 series represent some of the best gaming laptops you can buy. The 2023 refresh of these high-end laptops brings the best of AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors and NVIDIA's RTX 4000 GPUs together in thin, compact, and lightweight form factors. These notebooks not only offer top-tier gaming performance but also rival the best laptops in terms of premium design and build quality. And considering they are two of the most popular gaming laptops today, let's compare them and find out which one is the better 14-inch laptop for you in 2023.

Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): Specs

Both the Razer Blade 14 and the ROG Zephyrus G14 are excellent gaming laptops with truly high-end performance, design, and display. Even with both of them occupying the high-end price segment, there's a lot to unpack here. The Razer Blade 14 comes in primarily two variants, one with RTX 4060 and the other with RTX 4070. The top-end variant costs a steep $2,700 and an additional $100 for the white color option.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 offers many more variants, starting with RTX 4050 and Ryzen 7 7735HS to the top-end model with an RTX 4090 and Ryzen 9 7940HS. Comparing the RTX 4070 variants of both laptops, the G14 with its RTX 4070 option costs $1,850 as it stands today. This is almost $1,000 cheaper than the similarly-specced, $2,800 Razer Blade 14. Even the RTX 4080 variant of the G14 at $2,500 costs a full $300 less than the RTX 4070-equipped Blade 14.



Razer Blade 14 (2023) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (8 cores, 16 threads, 40MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz) Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (8 cores, 16 threads, 40MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz) GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6) Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MHz Up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 68.1Wh, 100W charging 76WHrs, 100W charging Color Black, Mercury Moonlight White, Eclipse Grey Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 4 Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x HDMI 2.1 output 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Type C USB 4 support DisplayPort™ / power delivery, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II) Weight 1.84 kg (4.05 pounds) 1.72 Kg (3.79 pounds) Display 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS, 240Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, 100% DCI-P3) 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS Mini-LED, 165Hz, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3) Audio THX Spatial Audio, 7.1 Codec support 5.1.2 channel with Dolby Atmos Webcam 1080p IR Camera for Windows Hello 1080p IR Camera for Windows Hello Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Size 310.7 x 228 x 17.9 mm (12.23 x 8.97 x 0.70 in) 312 x 227 x 19.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77 in) Starting Price $2,400 $1,430

Design, ports, and size: Best among equals

When you're paying close to $2,000 for a high-end laptop (and even more for the Razer Blade), you expect premium materials and a flawless finish from the device. Thankfully, neither laptop disappoints in this area. The Razer Blade 14 easily has the more premium feel with its CNC Aluminum finish but the ROG Zephyrus G14 isn't a slouch either. Sure, it has a mostly plastic build but it doesn't feel cheap by any means. And when you factor in the difference in the cost of similar configurations for both devices, the Razer Blade 14 fails to justify its higher price tag.

Razer downplays the gamer aesthetic with the Blade 14. You simply get the signature Razer branding on the lid on an otherwise minimal design in both the black and mercury variants. In fact, anyone could mistake it for a professional notebook, if not for the lid. On the other hand, the ROG Zephyrus G14 makes its gaming DNA clear with the AniMe Matrix lid, enabling you to show off customizable animations and lighting. The rest of the G14's design is more suited for everyday work. And for those not hyped by the customizable lid animations, ASUS also offers a variant without it. If you're one to make no compromises on finish and materials, the Razer Blade 14 is the way to go. If not, you'll not feel cheated if you buy the ROG Zephyrus G14.

In terms of the ports and connectivity features, both laptops feature two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Apart from that, the G14 has a microSD card slot that's missing on the Blade 14. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 1080p webcam, and surround sound speakers are present on both, keeping in line with their overall high-end offering. Lastly, both the Razer Blade 14 and ROG Zephyrus G14 come with a decent keyboard and large trackpad.

Size and weight also play a crucial role when choosing between portable gaming computers. The Razer Blade 14 and the ROG Zephyrus G14 have nearly identical dimensions, with the Blade 14 feeling a tad sleeker due to its slightly thinner frame. But its more premium materials make it a bit heavier than the G14. On the ergonomic front, the Razer Blade 14 has a traditional clamshell design that sits flush at the bottom while the G14's base sits at an angle, resting on the bottom of the screen. This makes the G14 relatively easier to type on and provides more room for airflow. This might not be an issue for you but for some, long typing hours on a laptop can tend to get tiring and every bit of support could help.

Performance and battery life: Evenly matched

Perhaps you've already surmised that both Razer and ASUS have outfitted these high-end machines with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and the latest RTX 40-series graphics cards from NVIDIA. Although they offer different numbers of configurations, we can still make a comparison between the variants with the same GPU. The Razer Blade 14 tops out at RTX 4070, so that's what we'll need to pick on the Zephyrus G14 side too, even though it goes up to RTX 4090 in its topmost variant. With the same CPU and GPU, there's not much that's going to differentiate the two laptops in terms of gaming performance.

In the battery department, there are some important differences to note. The ROG Zephyrus G14 has a larger 76Wh battery compared to the 68Wh seen on the Razer Blade 14. But the Razer Blade 14 allows 100W power delivery on both of its Type-C ports while ROG Zephyrus G14 only features this support on one. On similarly-specced variants, the battery life will probably be quite similar, with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14's battery coming out in front due to its larger capacity. Razer claims 10 hours of battery life while Asus hasn't shared any official numbers for the same. As always, manufacturer claims on battery life should be taken with a grain of salt, especially since both these laptops are packed with high-performance parts

There's a slight difference in the GPU wattage between the two laptops. The Razer Blade 14 makes it a point to market its RTX 4070 running at its maximum 140W TGP, with the ROG Zephyrus G14 coming in at 125W. While this might seem significant, the higher TGP doesn't add up to much in real-world performance, as seen in the Time Spy performance of the same GPU in the Razer Blade 16. Both machines perform virtually the same, and both the Razer and Asus laptop will produce 60+ FPS at high settings in almost all modern titles, with some differences that are well within the margin of error. Despite identical GPU performance, there's a case to be made for the Razer Blade 14's better screen, but we'll cover that in detail in the Display section. Barring that, you can't go wrong with either device, unless you absolutely want an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 in your gaming laptop. In that case, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is your only option.

Display: Speed versus contrast

The Razer Blade 14 and the ROG Zephyrus G14 are neck-and-neck in many aspects and that is somewhat true for their screens as well. Both of them feature 2560x1600 displays with similar peak brightness of around 600 nits. Both have IPS panels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. But they also have important differences when it comes to refresh rate and backlight technology. The Razer Blade 14 features a blisteringly fast 240Hz panel that's meant to deliver an uber-smooth experience for the games that'll be able to reach such high FPS with its RTX 4070. The screen here is also extremely color-accurate and features AMD's FreeSync Premium certification for smooth gaming performance. The ROG Zephyrus G14, on the other hand, is content with a modest (relatively speaking) 165Hz display. But Asus has equipped the G14's screen with a Mini-LED panel. The ROG Nebula display, as Asus calls it, comes with 504 dimming zones that help it achieve a contrast ratio that's nearly 100 times more than its Razer counterpart.

The markedly higher contrast ratio of the ROG Zephyrus G14 helps it immensely in both gaming and media consumption scenarios. The Razer Blade 14 is not a bad display by any means, especially with its gaming-focused 240Hz refresh rate, but the 165Hz on the G14 coupled with its inky blacks make it a better all-rounder. You won't be able to exceed 165FPS anyway on either of the machines in most titles. That's not to say that the faster Razer display won't make any difference. The higher refresh rate and presence of FreeSync Premium will definitely contribute to lower latency and faster response time, but the differences don't justify the much higher price. This makes the G14's screen the clear winner, in my opinion.

Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): No-compromise vs. unbeatable value

It's clear that both the Razer Blade 14 and ROG Zephyrus G14 are excellent gaming laptops. Neither has a glaring weak spot in terms of gaming performance, design, or build quality. They're even virtually identical when it comes to port selection, audio features, keyboards, size, and weight. But a major downside of the Blade 14 is its relatively exorbitant price. Not only do you get more configurations with the ROG Zephyrus G14, both at the low-end and high-end, you get them at a far more digestible price compared to that of the Razer Blade 14. The Razer option does have a better build quality and a faster display, but both of those things combined don't justify the ridiculously higher asking price. The G14 can do almost everything the Blade 14 can do, and it's even better than its pricier counterpart in certain areas. If all you want is a premium, high-end gaming laptop with a top-tier display and features, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is the clear winner.

But if you're looking for more premium materials and the absolute peak gaming performance in a portable form factor, you can definitely consider the Razer Blade 14. As long as you're willing to stomach its price, it's a top-notch machine that looks and performs equally great in both gaming and productivity scenarios.