Razer released its Blade 14 a couple of years ago for the first time, bringing tons of power to a very small and portable gaming laptop. Now in its third iteration, the 2023 version is the most unique one yet, not only introducing new specs but also a new design and display. It's undoubtedly an exciting laptop, and if you're thinking of buying one, here's what you need to know about this new iteration.

Razer Blade 14 (2023) The Razer Blade 14 (2023) is more powerful than ever, with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. Yet, it still remains Razer's most compact and lightweight gaming laptop. $2400 at Amazon $2400 at Best Buy $2400 at B&H

Razer Blade 14 (2023): Specs

Razer Blade 14(2023) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (35W, 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.2GHz, 16MB cache) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop (up to 140W with Dynamic Boost)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop (up to 140W with Dynamic Boost) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD RAM 16GB DDR5 5600MHz (slotted)

32GB DDR5 5600MHz (slotted) Display 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 100% DCI-P3 Battery 68.1Whr battery 230W power adapter

Ports 2x USB4 (Type-C) with DisplayPort 1.4 and 100W charging

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm combo headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers with THX Spatial Audio Webcam 1080p Full HD IR webcam Windows Hello IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Color Black with green Razer logo

Mercury (silver) with tone-on-tone logo Size (WxDxH) 12.23x8.97x0.70 inches (310.7x228x17.99mm) Starting weight 4.05 pounds (1.84kg) Price Starting at $2,400

Pricing and availability

Source: Razer

The 2023 Razer Blade 14 was announced and launched on June 14. It only comes in a couple of configurations; the base model starts at $2,400, and it goes up to $2,800 at the top end.

You can find the Razer Blade 14 at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and others, and at Razer's own website. Since it only comes in a few configurations, you'll likely find your preferred choice at any store.

What's new in the Razer Blade 14 (2023)?

While the 2022 iteration of the Blade 14 was fairly iterative compared to the debut model, Razer has made some big changes for 2023, and they're pretty exciting. That, of course, includes performance and graphics upgrades, but unlike other laptops these days, there is more here than just spec bumps.

New processors and graphics

Source: Razer

Let's start with the highlights. Razer has made changes to both the CPU and GPU, as you might expect from any new generation, but some changes took us by surprise. Razer has upgraded from the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX to the Ryzen 9 7940HS, meaning we're now looking at Zen 4-based processors for improved performance and (hopefully) efficiency. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, just like before, but this processor can boost a bit higher, up to 5.2GHz, as opposed to its predecessor's 4.9GHz.

On the other hand, this processor is part of AMD's HS line, which has a lower 35W default TDP compared to the Ryzen 9 6900HX, which aimed for 45W. That means it uses less power, so it's not as powerful as it could have been. That being said, you'll get longer battery life, which is preferred since you probably don't need all that CPU power for gaming.

Razer has instead opted to put more power into the GPU. The new Blade 14 comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which is a noticeable step up from the RTX 3080 Ti in the previous model. Not only is the hardware more advanced, with features like DLSS 3 and other improvements, but the GPU in the new model can now use up to 140W of power with Nvidia's Dynamic Boost feature, up from just 100W in the 2022 version. This will make a big difference if you're playing demanding games since it'll help you hit higher framerates with better visual fidelity.

Upgradeable RAM

Source: Razer

While we could have included this in the section above, it's a big enough deal to get its own section. Past iterations of the Razer Blade 14 only came with 16GB of RAM, and you couldn't upgrade it after the fact because it was soldered to the motherboard.

This new model comes with two slots for DDR5 RAM, with configurations including either 16GB or 32GB of dual-channel memory. But if you want more, you now have the option to upgrade to 64GB later on if the included configuration isn't enough. Since the RAM is using traditional SODIMM sticks, you can just buy a new pair and install them yourself. That's not something you see very often on 14-inch laptops, so this is definitely a great change.

A 16:10 display

Source: Razer

With Razer's 2023 lineup, specifically the Blade 16 and Blade 18, the company has finally embraced 16:10 displays, and now, the Blade 14 has joined the fray. It's still a 14-inch diagonal, but the screen is taller and not as wide, making it ideal for having two apps side-by-side on the screen. That actually makes it a great laptop for students, who can use it for work during the day and for high-end gaming at night (or during other down time).

Otherwise, the display still has a high resolution, coming in at 2560x1600. Razer has also ditched the Full HD option of the previous model, so only high-end options are available. The refresh rate comes in at a very high 240Hz, and it supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which will help you play games without screen tearing or latency. You also still get a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello support.

This change in the display and the increased power do make for a slightly heavier laptop, but at 4.05 pounds, it's still fairly portable, especially compared to other gaming machines.

Where can I buy the Razer Blade 14 (2023)?

As we mentioned above, you can find the Razer Blade 14 at almost any retailer. Razer is a very popular brand with a huge presence at all major retailers, so whether you prefer Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else, you can probably find it there. And because there's a pretty small set of configurations, there's a good chance both models are available, too. Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H all have at least two configuration options available, though Amazon seems to be lacking the option to get 32GB of RAM at writing time.

Razer Blade 14 (2023) The Razer Blade 14 for 2023 is a powerful gaming laptop with a compact design, featuring top-tier AMD Ryzen processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU with up to 140W of power. $2400 at Amazon $2400 at Best Buy $2400 at B&H

If gaming isn't your thing, and you don't want the extra bulk of such a powerful laptop, maybe check out some of the other best laptops on the market. If the Razer Blade 14 is a bit small for you or you want something more powerful, there are other great gaming laptops available.