If you're looking for a new laptop, there are inevitably going to be lots of different machines to choose from. Razer and Alienware are popular names in the laptop space, and accordingly, Razer's Blade laptops and Alienware's x14 laptops are popular choices. However, with a new Razer Blade 14 coming out in 2024, is the Blade more worth it than last year's Alienware x14 R2?

Not to worry if you're confused. We've got the ultimate comparison between the Razer Blade 14 (2024) and the Alienware x14 R2 to help you make the best possible choice.

Razer Blade 14 (2024) vs Alienware x14: Price, availability, and specs

Both are capable, but the Razer is a tad more modern

You can pick up a Razer Blade 14 at your favorite retailer of choice, and prices kick off at $2200 for a Blade with an RTX 4060 and 16GB of RAM. Depending on your configuration, prices will, naturally, go up from there. In terms of colorways, you get the choice of either Black or Mercury.

The Alienware x14 is similarly available at a variety of retailers, and pricing starts off at $1400 for a model with an i5-13420H, an RTX 3050, and 16GB of RAM. Depending on your configuration, and how much power you need, prices can go much higher. For color, you're stuck with Lunar Silver.



Razer Blade 14 Alienware x14 R2 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, 12 threads, 12 MB cache, up to 4.60 GHz) or i7-13620H (10 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB, up to 4.90 GHz Turbo) GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 4800 MHz (Integrated) Storage 1TB SSD Up to 4 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 68.1Whr 80Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz, 2560 x 1600, FreeSync 14-inch 14'' QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 165Hz, 3ms, 300nits, DCIP3 100% Camera FHD IR Windows Hello webcam 1080p FHD RGB+IR camera Speakers Stereo speakers with THX Spatial Audio Two 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Black, Mercury Lunar Silver Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, 2 x USB4 Type-C Ports, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x MicroSD-card slot, 1x headset jack Weight 4.05 pounds 4.22 pounds Connectivity Qualcomm® NCM865 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 2x2, 802.11ax, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth Size 17.99 x 228 x 310.7mm (0.70 x 8.97 x 12.23 inches) 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.50mm (12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches) Starting Price $2,199 $1,400

Design and display

Similar machines with some key differences

Both of these laptops sport relatively traditional clamshell designs, but the Blade is certainly more on the traditional end. While sleek and premium, the Blade 14 is largely just a folding rectangle with some rounded edges. The Alienware x14 has a more exciting look to it with its display elevated slightly over its chassis, but in general, it's also a relatively subdued laptop.

The two of these machines look and feel like well-built computers, and while the Alienware x14 is a bit more eye-catching, both laptops will pretty easily fade into the background. If you aren't a fan of the gamer aesthetic or anything too ostentatious, you'll be right at home with either. The Alienware is wider, taller, and heavier than the Blade, while the Blade is slightly thicker. Though, the biggest difference is weight at 4.05 pounds vs 4.22 pounds.

When it comes to display, both PCs feature QHD+ 2560 x 1600 panels, while the Blade features a 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support and the Alienware x14 has a 165Hz refresh rate and supports G-SYNC. The Blade's display can output up to 500 nits of brightness, while the Alienware is capped at 300 nits. These displays are similar, but thanks to a higher refresh rate and better overall brightness, the Blade pulls ahead with its display.

With webcams, both laptops feature FHD IR cameras, so while you won't be shooting any movies on either, you won't have trouble popping into the occasional Zoom meeting on these computers. Altogether, the design of these laptops plays it safe, and the webcams are a match, while if you're looking for the best display, that honor goes to the Razer Blade.

Hardware and performance

More power on the Blade

For raw hardware, the Razer Blade features faster RAM (5600MHz vs 4800MHz) and a more capable GPU (up to an RTX 4070 vs up to an RTX 4060). The RAM difference may not be night and day, but for gamers, you will definitely feel a difference in games going down from a 4070 to 4060. For the CPU, the Blade features a Ryzen 9 8945HS, while the Alienware x14 comes with either an i5-13420H or i7-13620H 13th-generation Intel CPU, depending on configuration.

The Ryzen chip features a higher boost clock than either Intel chip, and it has more threads than the i5. In general, benchmarks do suggest that these chips are within range of each other but that the Ryzen, on average, tends to perform slightly better. This will, of course, depend on your settings and use case, so for most, we wouldn't necessarily expect there to be a stark performance differential between the two, but your personal mileage will naturally vary.

Taken together, the Blade's faster memory, option for better GPU, and more performant CPU mean that if you're looking to maximize performance, the Blade 14 is your best bet. However, the gap in power here isn't particularly large, so unless it's very important to you as a gamer or for your workload to have the most power possible, the difference in performance may not matter to you.

Battery life

A win for the Blade

We haven't had a chance to review these laptops just yet, so we don't have our own battery life numbers; however, there are still some takeaways.

For one, Razer estimates the Blade can run for 10hrs off a single charge, while Dell estimates that the Alienware x14 can run for 5hrs on a single charge, which is half that of the Blade. Of course, manufacturer claims on battery life are usually generous, and battery life itself is incredibly variable depending on your settings and what you're doing, so take these numbers with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, considering Dell rates the Alienware as capable of half the battery life of the Blade, we'd expect the Blade to last longer. However, keep in mind that for gaming laptops with powerful GPUs and CPUs, none of these kinds of machines will last more than a few hours when you're hitting your laptop especially hard with some high-refresh-rate gaming, so don't expect the moon.

Razer Blade 14 (2024) vs Alienware x14: Which gaming laptop is right for you?

At the end of the day, the Razer Blade 14 comes with a more capable display, the option for a more powerful GPU, a top-notch Ryzen CPU, faster RAM, and likely better battery life, making it the all-around better laptop if your main concern if figuring out which is the best machine.

It will cost you more than an Alienware x14, so if you're on a particularly tight budget, you may still prefer the Alienware, though, which is not a bad machine, either. While it makes more compromises when it comes to hardware, depending on your job and what games you'd like to play, you may be willing to make those compromises in pursuit of shaving hundreds off the price tag.

The Razer Blade (2024) is an impressive laptop. With up to an RTX 4070 GPU, a powerful Ryzen 9 chip, up to 32GB of RAM, and a QHD+ 240Hz display, this computer has some serious gaming chops that can handle just about any game you throw at it. Plus, it's got a sleek, premium design, too. If you have the money to spend on a Blade, you likely won't be disappointed.