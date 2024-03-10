Razer Blade 14 The sleek and powerful Razer Blade 14 is one of our all-time favorite gaming laptops, and the 2024 refresh brings about all-new hardware and graphics. Now, there's an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, up to an RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of RAM alongside a beautiful 240Hz QHD+ resolution display. $2700 at Best Buy

If you're a gamer who dabbles with content creation on the side, you've probably heard of the Razer Blade 14 (2024). It's a great gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. However, you might also be thinking about the MacBook Pro M3, one of the most popular creator laptops on the market that features Apple's very own powerful M3 processor.

If you can't decide between these two machines, you're in the right place. We'll look at everything from the operating systems of these two laptops to more complex things, such as everyday performance in gaming and design applications, and help you decide which laptop is the better fit for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Both are great machines, but the Razer is the better gaming laptop

You can pick up the Razer Blade 14 (2024) from your favorite retailer online or in person. Pricing starts at $2200 for the base configuration, which features an RTX 4060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. Prices go up from there, with configurations offering up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and a maximum of 4TB SSD space.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is also available from your favorite retailers, with a starting price of $1600 for a configuration with the M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. Pricing goes up from there, and at the highest end, the 14-inch MacBook Pro will run you $4600 but comes with the M3 Max chip, featuring a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and up to 8TB SSD.



Razer Blade 14 MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home macOS Sonoma CPU AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Apple M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, MUX switch M3 (10-, 14-, 18-, 30-core) RAM 16GB, 32GB DDR5-5600MHz Up to 128GB Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 8TB SSD Battery 68.1Whr Up to 72.4Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, 100% DCI-P3, anti-glare 14.2 inches, mini-LED, 3024x1964, 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz Camera 1080p (FHD) with IR for Windows Hello, privacy shutter 1080p Speakers Stereo speakers, THX Spatial Audio Six speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Black, Mercury Space Gray, Silver, Space Black Ports Two USB4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Up to three Thunderbolt/USB4, HDMI, SD card reader Network Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.23 x 8.97 x 0.70 inches (310.7mm x 228mm x 17.99mm) 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches (312.6mm x 221.2mm x 15.5mm) Weight 4.05 pounds (1.84kg) From 3.4 pounds (1.54kg)

Design and display

Similar in design, dissimilar in function

Both laptops feature a traditional clamshell design and a minimalist design. The Blade 14 has a pretty subdued look for a Razer gaming laptop, and from a distance, sitting next to the MacBook Pro, the laptops would look nearly the same. Of course, the Razer logo atop the Blade features a lighted green logo, and you get a full RGB keyboard, providing a much more refined version of the typical 'RGB gamer' look. The Blade 14 is available in Black and Mercury colorways, with the Mercury looking like a cross between white and silver.

Apple hasn't changed the exterior of the MacBook Pro since 2021, and it has the usual Apple flourishes, such as an expansive trackpad, a comfortable keyboard, and an even weight distribution that makes the build feel premium, with no slack or flex anywhere. Color-wise, the MacBook Pro is available in Space Black, Space Gray, and silver. Both machines feature premium builds, and the Blade 14 is a solid choice for anyone who isn't a fan of the traditional gamer aesthetic or anything that stands out too much. The Razer Blade 14 is a bit heavier than the MacBook Pro, weighing 4.05 pounds vs 3.4 lbs.

Connectivity-wise, both laptops come with a wide selection of ports. Razer has included more ports with the Blade 14 than the MacBook Pro, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 connection, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. For a gamer, there's almost everything you would desire here, and anything missing can easily be filled in with a Thunderbolt 4 dock. The MacBook Pro has up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 connection, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and an SD card reader, a great addition lacking from the Blade 14 for content creators specifically. There are also no USB Type-A ports on the MacBook Pro, so you'll need upgraded accessories that support USB Type-C or you'll want to pick up a USB dongle or dock.

Regarding the display, both laptops feature great displays, although they differ in their specialization. The MacBook Pro 14-inch features a 3024 x 1964 high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, which is what Apple calls their version of the IPS LCD. It also features 1600 nits of peak brightness, making the MacBook Pro a great laptop for video editing, photo editing, or anything else that requires a high degree of color accuracy and HDR support. On the other hand, the Blade 14 features a QHD+ panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, along with an incredibly fast 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Support. This is a great display for gaming and content creation, but with that high 240Hz refresh rate, this display is ideal for gaming. While the MacBook Pro has an adaptive refresh rate, it caps out at 120Hz.

Performance

More power from the MacBook Pro if you're willing to spend

Regarding the base configuration, the Razer Blade is slightly more powerful, especially for gaming, thanks to the discrete RTX 4060. There's also more RAM in the base configuration of the Blade 14 (16GB vs 8GB), which will provide for a much smoother experience in intensive applications, particularly games. However, Apple's M3 processor is a beast, and the M3 processor and integrated GPU can handle games. However, of course, there are still issues in 2024 with macOS optimization and availability regarding gaming.

Benchmarks indicate that while the M3 is ultimately the better processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS isn't too far away performance-wise from the M3. One place where the Ryzen 9 8945HS shines against the M3 is in multicore performance, making it a better processor for CPU-intensive gaming and a slightly faster rendering speed, assuming you have the RTX 4070 configuration to back up your rendering workload.

However, Apple sells three different configurations of the M3 processor. If you're willing to pay for the highest level, the M3 Max, you'll have one of the best processors available to consumers. Benchmarks here indicate that the M3 Max performs better in every category by a minimum of 8% in Cinebench R23 Single Core and a maximum of +127% in Blender. You will have to pay a steep price of $3200 if you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max processor.

Battery life

Neck-in-neck between the Blade and MacBook Pro

We haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops yet, so we're still waiting on our own battery life tests. However, we can deduce a few things from the specs and past battery performance of both of these laptops' predecessors.

While battery life is largely up to your own settings and use cases, we know from our review of the M3 Max 16-inch MacBook that you should be looking at around 14 hours of use on the 14-inch model, which does feature a slightly smaller battery. Razer claims the Blade 14 features a 10-hour battery life on a single charge, but manufacturer claims on battery life tend to be generous.

Razer Blade 14 (2024) vs MacBook Pro 14: Which premium laptop is right for you?

At the end of the day, the MacBook Pro scales significantly higher than the Razer Blade. It features a more powerful CPU, an integrated but still beast of a GPU, and likely better battery life, making it an all-around better laptop if you are looking for a better machine.

It could, depending on your needs, and likely will, cost you more than the Blade 14, however. If you're on a tighter budget, still want a premium device, and play games a lot, it's worth checking out the Blade 14. It's by no means a bad machine.

If you're looking for a great, portable gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 14 is for you. While Apple has made some headway in recent generations with gaming on the macOS platform, it still isn't close to the experience of gaming on Windows. The display of the Blade 14, in particular, is focused on gamers with a 240Hz refresh rate, and you can't go wrong with a discrete RTX 4070 for playing AAA titles. What's particularly impressive about the Blade 14 is its lightweight and thinness, making it great for gamers on the go.