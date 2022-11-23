The Razer Blade 14 is a compact gaming laptop with plenty of performance, and now you can get it for a lot less than its MSRP.

Gaming laptops can be quite expensive, and Razer's laptops tend to be particularly so. Razer makes very premium-feeling gaming laptops with very compact and sleek designs, and the Razer Blade 14 is even more so. This is a gaming laptop you can really take with you anywhere, but it comes at a hefty price. Thankfully, if you're in the market for one, Razer is slashing up to $800 off the Blade 14 for Black Friday, making for a much more reasonable price tag for one of the best gaming laptops around.

The biggest discount is on the 2021 model, but the 2022 model is also discounted by $600, making them both the same price of $1,999.99. The 2022 model has a newer AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor that can boost slightly higher and deliver more performance overall, plus it has the newer Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It also comes with another benefit - it has a Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition support. That means it has better image quality for your video calls if you want to chat with friends or family online.

The 2021 model has an older AMD processor, but it's still a very powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8 cores and 16 threads, so you're not missing out that much. It also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, so it may actually be a bit faster for gaming if that's your priority. However, it does come with a 720p webcam that's not as great, though you still get Windows Hello support.

If you want even more power, you can also get $500 off the top-tier 2022 model with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. That makes this model cost $2,999.99, which is a big step up, but it may be worth it if you want the most power possible in a laptop.

Aside from those specs, all these laptops are similar. They have a great Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a compact and sleek design, and an RGB backlit keyboard. Razer is also fairly generous with ports for such a compact laptop, with two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack. Plus, those ports are evenly split into both sides of the laptop, so you should be able to use them all at the same time without a problem.

If these prices still seem a little high to you, you might want to check out our roundup of Black Friday PC deals, including many gaming laptops from different brands.