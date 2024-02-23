Razer Blade 14 Mobile gaming performance The Blade 14 (2024) should be a better option for gamers who appreciate a more mobile lifestyle. Its displays and performance won't match what the Blade 16 can offer, but you can spend less and still get a gaming laptop capable of handling all your favorite titles. Pros More mobile design QHD+ IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate Doesn't cost as much Cons Not as many ports Not as many performance hardware options No OLED display $2700 at Best Buy$2200 at Razer

Razer Blade 16 (2024) More power, higher price The Blade 16 (2024) is a monster gaming laptop that can also accommodate professional creators and designers. It's available with more performance hardware options, it has OLED and mini-LED display options (the latter with dual-mode resolution), and a better audio setup. It is, however, a lot more expensive than the Blade 14. Pros More performance hardware options More generous selection of ports Impressive OLED and mini-LED display options Cons Not as portable More expensive $3600 at Amazon$3800 at Best Buy$3000 at Razer



Razer refreshed its Blade laptop for 2024, and the Blade 14 and Blade 16 are the company's mainstream offerings. The smaller AMD-based Blade 14 is designed to accommodate more mobile lifestyles, though its size means it won't match the mighty hardware available in the Intel-based Blade 16. They're both sleek laptops that could easily be mistaken for professional devices, and they're brimming with high-end features to help justify the high asking price. If you're shopping for a premium gaming laptop, these two are no doubt near the top of your list. Let's break down the similarities and differences to help you pick the right PC.

Razer Blade 14 vs. Blade 16 (2024): Price, specs, and availability

Neither laptop comes cheap

The Razer Blade 14's 2024 refresh was announced at CES 2024 alongside the new Blade 16. The Blade 14 (2024) is already available to buy direct from Razer, and you can also find it at Best Buy. Prices start at about $2,200 for a model with AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor (CPU), Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop graphics card (GPU), 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and 14-inch display with 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Raising the configuration to include a Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and 32GB of RAM bumps the price up to about $2,700. That's the same config and price that's available at Best Buy. Note that you can choose between Black and Mercury colors for either laptop.

The Blade 16 can be found at Razer's storefront, plus there are listings at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Looking at the official Razer site, a model with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD costs about $3,000.

Razer offers a lot of configuration options for the Blade 16 (2024). With stops along the way, you can get up to a Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, mini-LED display with dual UHD+ and FHD+ resolutions, 8TB of SSD storage space, and 96GB of RAM. This model costs about $5,500.

It looks like Amazon, at the time of writing, can offer a model with Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, 1TB SSD, and QHD+ OLED display for about $3,600. Best Buy has a similar model with 2TB SSD for about $3,800.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in each laptop.



Razer Blade 14 Razer Blade 16 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, MUX switch Nvidia RTX 4070, RTX 4080, RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, MUX switch RAM 16GB, 32GB DDR5-5600MHz 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 68.1Whr 95.2Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, 100% DCI-P3, anti-glare 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+) OLED at 240Hz and 100% DCI-P3; 3840x2400 (UHD+) at 120Hz and 1920x1200 (FHD+) at 240Hz mini-LED dual mode, Nvidia G-Sync Camera 1080p (FHD) with IR for Windows Hello, privacy shutter 1080p (FHD) with IR for Windows Hello, privacy shutter Speakers Stereo speakers, THX Spatial Audio Two tweeters, two subs, two Smart Amps, THX Spatial Audio Colors Black, Mercury Black, Mercury Ports Two USB4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Network Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.23 x 8.97 x 0.70 inches (310.7mm x 228mm x 17.99mm) 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches (355mm x 244mm x 21.99mm) Weight 4.05 pounds (1.84kg) 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) Keyboard Chroma N-Key rollover, per-key RGB, 1.0mm travel Razer Chroma N-key rollover, per-key RGB Security Kensington lock slot, TPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Kensington lock slot, sTPM 2.0

Design and features

Both laptops are stacked

Razer Blade 14 (2024)

The Blade 14 and Blade 16 for 2024 are both sleek laptops that can easily masquerade as anything but a gaming PC. Available in Black and Mercury finishes, the CNC-machined aluminum provides plenty of stability for all the hardware inside.

The Blade 14, weighing in at about 4.05 pounds (1.84kg) and measuring 0.70 inches (17.99mm) thin, is the more mobile option. The Blade 16 starts at about 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) and measures about 0.87 inches (21.99mm).

A more generous port selection is available in the Blade 16 owing to its larger size. You get one Thunderbolt, one USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, a UHS-II SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The inclusion of the card reader should fit well into most professional workflows. The Blade 14 brings two USB4 — no Thunderbolt due to the AMD platform — two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

Both the Blade 14 and Blade 16 have top-firing speakers that flank the keyboard. However, the Blade 16 goes well beyond the Blade 14's stereo speakers by offering two tweeters, two woofers, and two Smart Amps for truly impressive sound. Both devices have THX Spatial Audio tuning onboard for improved gaming audio when you aren't using a headset. Each laptop comes with an FHD webcam with IR sensor for Windows Hello, as well as a camera shutter for improved privacy.

Razer has done a great job with its keyboards on modern Blade laptops, and that's no different here. Each laptop has a Razer Chroma keyboard with N-key rollover and per-key RGB lighting, as well as 1mm key travel. You get a massive glass touchpad to work with, but anyone hoping for haptics will be let down.

As for wireless connectivity, the Blade 14 leans on a Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 chip, while the Blade 16 goes with an Intel chip for the same Wi-Fi 7 standard. Both laptops support Bluetooth 5.4.

Display

OLED or mini-LED?

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

Blade laptops offer some of the best screens in the business, and that's no different for the 2024 models. Starting with the more impressive Blade 16, the "basic" screen has a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, OLED panel, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, DisplayHDR 500 support, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. That's an impressive display for both gaming and specialized work, but Razer didn't stop there.

If you have (a lot) more to spend, you can upgrade to a dual-mode mini-LED display. On one side, you get a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution at 240Hz for ultra-smooth gaming. You can switch the screen to hit a 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for content creation. If you spec up the performance hardware enough, it'll also be great for 4K gaming. The mini-LED panel boasts up to 1,000 nits brightness, HDR 1000 support, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Razer Blade 14 (2024)

The Blade 14 is available with one display option, and while it pales compared to the Blade 16's options, it's still an impressive IPS screen. It measures 14 inches with a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and anti-glare finish. AMD FreeSync Premium is included.

You'll have to stick with the Blade 16 for OLED or mini-LED tech, but the Blade 14 is still going to excel at gaming and even some design work thanks to the accurate color and Calman verification.

Performance

AMD Ryzen and Intel Core options

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

The Blade 14, with its smaller body and fewer performance hardware options, is the go-to for anyone who prefers a more mobile lifestyle. The AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU is a monster, bringing eight cores, 16 threads, and a 4.0GHz base clock that can boost up to 5.2GHz. The inclusion of the Ryzen AI engine will help handle any AI workload, and it all runs at a 45W base TDP.

You can add up to a Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, altogether bringing the right performance to match the QHD+ display.

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

While the Blade 14 can power an impressive gaming experience, the Blade 16 is where power users will want to look. The 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU brings eight Performance cores, 16 Efficient cores, and 32 threads with an overall boost clock that can hit up to 5.8GHz. It runs at a slightly higher 55W base TDP.

The CPU can be paired with up to a Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, 96GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and 8TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage space. Of course, there are also lesser configs available, starting with a Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Razer is clearly targeting designers and developers with the high-end hardware, which plays in well with the dual-mode mini-LED display option.

Bottom line? The Blade 14 will deliver a great gaming experience, and it remains far more mobile while doing so. If you want the most power, however, you have to stick with the larger Blade 16.

Razer Blade 14 vs. Blade 16 (2024): Choosing your next gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 (2024) should appeal to anyone who wants a high-end gaming experience without overspending. It's the more mobile option, yet it retains many high-end features to accommodate those with deep pockets. It has an impressive QHD+ IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate, it brings powerful performance hardware, and the design will fit into both gaming and professional worlds. Unless you absolutely need the most performance possible, this is the gaming laptop I'd recommend to most people.

Razer Blade 14 More compact and affordable The Blade 14 (2024) should be the right choice for most people. The 14-inch chassis remains mobile while still offering plenty of high-end features, and the performance available from AMD Ryzen and Nvidia RTX will suit many gamers who aren't looking to push performance to an extreme. $2700 at Best Buy$2200 at Razer

If you'd like to maximize performance for gaming, design, or development work, the Blade 16 (2024) is going to be the better option for most people. The OLED and mini-LED displays, the latter with dual-mode resolution switching, are stunning, and there's a lot more performance hardware available to configure.

The Blade 16 is bigger and heavier, meaning it won't quite work as well if you're always on the move. It more than makes up for it in performance and features, but be sure you need the improved specs before spending large.