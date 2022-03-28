Razer Blade 14 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Which 14-inch laptop to buy?

The Razer Blade 14 and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 have been two of the most popular 14-inch notebooks on the market for a couple of years now. Both of these gaming notebooks offer top-tier specs along with great design and impressive build quality. This year, both Razer and ASUS have launched the refreshed models of these laptops for consumers, and they’re powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Razer Blade 14 vs Zephyrus G14 comparison to find out which 14-inch gaming laptop is better to buy in 2022.

Razer Blade 14 vs Zephyrus G14: Specifications

Before we begin the comparison, let’s take a quick look at the specifications of each laptop to see what they bring to the table:

Specification Razer Blade 14 (2022) ASUS Zephyrus G14 (2022) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 cores, 16 threads, 20MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz) AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.9 GHz max boost) Graphics Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6) Integrated: AMD Radeon 680M Graphics Discrete: AMD Radeon RX 6700S

ROG Boost: up to 100W(SmartShift)

8GB GDDR6

ROG Boost: up to 100W(SmartShift) 8GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon RX 6800S

ROG Boost: up to 105W(SmartShift)

8GB GDDR6 Integrated: AMD Radeon 680M Graphics RAM 16GB dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz (soldered) Up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz dual-channel memory Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (upgradeable to 2TB) Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 100% sRGB

14-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 165HZ, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 100% DCI-P3 14-inch ROG Nebula Display | WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 IPS 120Hz panel Battery 61.6Whr battery 230W charger

76Whr battery 240W charger

Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone jack

Power port

Kensington lock port 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.0b

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort™ / power delivery

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II) Audio Stereo speakers 4-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam 720P HD webcam Windows Hello Facial recognition with IR camera IR Camera for Windows Hello Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Black with green Razer logo on lid Moonlight White, Eclipse Grey Size (WxDxH) 319.7 x 220 x 16.8mm (12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 in) Alienware x15 165Hz & 360Hz:

312 x 227 x 19.5 mm (12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77 in) Weight 1.78 kg (3.92lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Starting Price $1,999.99 / €2,199.99 $1,649

Both the laptops, as you can see from the specs table above, are powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors. While Razer is using the more powerful and fully unlocked Ryzen 9 6900HX, ASUS has decided to use the Ryzen 9 6900HS which has a relatively lower TDP. Another thing that’s worth pointing out is that the Razer Blade 14 is using Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards whereas the ROG Zephyrus G14 is using AMD’s RX Radeon graphics units. There’s going to be a slight difference in performance between these two different classes of GPUs, although both are capable of running modern AAA titles.

Performance: Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX/HS

Both the Razer Blade 14 and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptops are powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 series processors. The Razer Blade 14 is powered by Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, which is the top-of-the-line CPU in the Ryzen 6000 series range. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, on the other hand, is running the Ryzen 9 6900HS, a locked and relatively low-powered variant of the Ryzen 9 6900HX. This essentially means that the Razer Blade 14 is going to yield slightly better performance in some tasks due to the higher TDP and overclocking ability.

That being said, the Ryzen 9 6900HX is also going to be difficult to cool, especially in smaller chassis. Perhaps ASUS has made a conscious decision to go with the low-powered, locked chip over the 6900HX. While we haven’t had a chance to review these laptops and compare them side-by-side, you can check out our AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX review to know more about the overall performance of that chip. The Ryzen 9 6900HX is essentially an Intel Core i9-12900HK competitor.

On the graphics side, the Razer Blade 14 can be purchased with Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics units whereas the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with AMD’s RX Radeon graphics. Both the RX Radeon 6700S and the 6800S are fairly new mobile GPUs are they go head-to-head with Nvidia’s new offerings in 30-series. You are bound to see some difference in performance between the two laptops depending on the GPU of choice, but we think both laptops are capable enough to the modern AAA titles without any issues.

Moving on to the RAM and storage, the Razer Blade 14 tops out at 16GB of RAM whereas the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 can be purchased with up to 32GB. Both laptops, however, are using DDR5 memory modules as the new Ryzen 6000 series chip doesn’t support DDR4 memory. For storage, both notebooks are using 1TB PCIe SSD but the Razer Blade 14’s storage can be upgraded to 2TB, something which the ASUS laptop doesn’t offer.

Looking at the specifications, it’s safe to say that both laptops are extremely capable of running games. That being said, the general performance across gaming and other real-world tasks will solely depend on how well each of these notebooks handles the thermals. We think the Ryzen 9 6900HS-powered Zephyrus G14 may have an advantage over the Razer Blade 14 since we’re looking at a relatively low-powered CPU with a lower TDP rating. ASUS is also using liquid metal as a thermal solution instead of a regular thermal paste, so that’s worth considering too.

Display: Razer Blade 14 has a better display for gamers

While both laptops are rocking a 14-inch display, the Razer Blade 14 gives more options. We’re looking at two options — a 14-inch 1080p panel with 144Hz refresh rate and a QHD panel 165Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zephyrus G14, on the other hand, only offers one option — a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 14-inch panel on the ASUS laptop, however, is a 16:10 display, which means you’ll get more vertical screen real-estate. If you are a gamer, then we think the Razer Blade 14 is arguably the better pick here. But if you are a content creator or just a casual user with basic gaming needs, then we think the ASUS’ Pantone validated display should be good.

Not only are you getting two options to choose from, but they both also have higher refresh rate support than the Zephyrus G14’s 120Hz panel. Not to mention, the Ryzen 9 6900HX paired with a powerful GPU like the RTX 3080 Ti is perfectly capable of pushing games high refresh rates, so keep that in mind. We can’t comment on the quality of the panels in use since we haven’t tested them ourselves, but we think ASUS could’ve at least given an option to pick a higher refresh rate panel. Both laptops offer a webcam on top of the display, so that’s good.

One thing we wanted to point out in the display section is the fact that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a MUX Switch which can be used to change the connection between the dGPU and the display. We’re now seeing MUX Switch on a lot of modern gaming laptops, so it’s a nice addition from ASUS.

Design: “Gamer” aesthetics vs a more professional look

Razer’s gaming laptops look different from gaming laptops on the market and the Razer Blade 14 is no different. Unlike a lot of other gaming laptops on the market, the Razer Blade 14 manages to keep things minimal with a low-profile design. It’s essentially a black-colored notebook with just the Razer logo on the lid. You do get an RGB keyboard on this laptop but that’s about it. This is one of those machines which you can comfortably carry for any professional meeting or a setup and be totally fine with it.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, however, isn’t shy of showing off its “gamer” aesthetics. What sets it apart from other notebooks on the market is ASUS’ signature “Anime Matrix” lighting on the lid. You can customize this particular lighting to show a variety of different animations, logos, GIF images, and more. You can even configure it to show system stats such as time, battery, and more. This type of customization is obviously not for everyone, which is why ASUS also offers a variant without the Anime Matrix display. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 comes in two colors as opposed to just one color option for the Razer Blade 14.

Both laptops have a decent-sized keyboard and a trackpad, but you may have to get used to the overall size if you are coming from a bigger machine. The keyboard on the Razer Blade 14 will remind of the MacBooks whereas ASUS has a unique layout with additional shortcut keys on the top. Both the Razer Blade 14 and the ASUS ROG Ze0phyrus G14 are quite compact, so they’re both equally good for portability. You can take a look a the specs table above to find out more details such as the overall dimensions, weight, and more.

Ports & Connectivity: Plenty of ports on both laptops

As far as the ports are concerned, both the Razer Blade 14 and the ROG Zephyrus G14 offer a good selection of ports. In fact, they’re mostly identical save a few neat additions. Both notebooks have two USB Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with support for DisplayPort and PowerDelivery. Both laptops also have an HDMI port however the Razer Blade 14 has an HDMI 2.1 port whereas the ROG Zephyrus G14 has HDMI 2.0.

The Zephyrus G14, however, earns brownie points for adding an SD card reader, which we think is pretty useful, especially if you are a content creator working with photos and video footage. All ports are evenly distributed on both sides of each notebook, so no awkward positioning of the ports at the back. As for wireless connectivity, both the Razer Blade 14 and the ROG Zephyrus G14 come with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Razer Blade 14 vs Zephyrus G14: Which one should you buy?

It’s very evident that both the Razer Blade 14 and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 are extremely capable gaming laptops. There’s bound to be some differences between the two given the fact that they both are running slightly different processors and graphics cards. It also boils down to how each of these notebooks are able to handle thermals, which is something we’ll only be able to tell after testing both the notebooks.

As far as the other factors like the display are concerned, we think the Razer Blade 14 offers more value to gamers with its high-refresh-rate panels. While ASUS has a high-resolution panel with a taller aspect ratio, it tops out at 120Hz, which is truly a bummer given its powerful internals. Ports selection and connectivity options are on-par with each other, so no complaints there. Design is subjective, but we think the Razer Blade 14 has a more subtle look whereas the ROG Zephyrus G14 shows off its gamer aesthetics with the Anime Matrix display.

Razer Blade 14 (2022) The Razer Blade 14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. See at Razer

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and it comes with AMD's RX Radeon graphics instead of using Nvidia's RTX 30-series GPUs. Buy from Best Buy

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 starts at a slightly lower price compared to the Razer Blade 14. We’re looking at a $1,649 starting price for the Zephyrus G14 and a $2,000 starting price for the Razer Blade 14. The price for each notebook will differ based on the configuration you choose to go with, so keep that in mind. You can hit the links above to check out different variants and see how much they’ll cost you.

If neither of these laptops looks interesting to you, then you might want to consider checking out some of our other collection articles including the best laptops and the best gaming laptops to find some more options. We also have a dedicated collection of the best ASUS laptops in which you can see the other ASUS laptops on offer.