It looks like the Razer Blade 15 isn't going away yet, and a new model is now available with more powerful processors and GPUs.

Razer has launched a new model of its iconic Blade 15 laptop, refreshed with new specs for 2023, including 13th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics. The launch follows that of the more powerful Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 earlier this month.

Indeed, you may have thought the Razer Blade 15 would be replaced by the Blade 16, as many laptops are transitioning to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. However, Razer is keeping the Blade 15 around if you're more of a fan of the classic 16:9 format and you don't need all the performance of the Blade 16, which comes packing some power-hungry specs.

The new Razer Blade 15 is more of a minor refresh of last year's model. It's packing a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, too, but this one comes from Intel's 45W series, instead of the HX series used for the Blade 16 and Blade 18. This processor — an Intel Core i7-13800H — has 14 cores and 20 threads (the other models go up to 24 cores and 32 threads), and it can boost up to 5.2GHz, so it's still plenty fast. You can also get up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM and a 1TB SSD, which is again not as powerful as the top-tier configurations of the bigger models.

There's only one display configuration available this time around, and it's a Quad HD IPS panel with 100% coverage of DCI-P3 and a 240Hz refresh rate. There's nothing too fancy here, like a dual-mode display or mini-LED; but this is still a great screen.

The focus of the Razer Blade 15 is being more portable than the other two models, which is greatly helped by the less powerful specs. It starts at 4.4 pounds of weight, instead of the 5.4 pounds of the Blade 16. It should also last longer on a charge since the components aren't going to use as much power.

The Razer Blade 15 is available starting today, and pricing starts at $2,499.99. Razer also announced that the Blade 16 and Blade 18 are available with GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 GPUs starting today. That means the Razer Blade 16 now starts at $2,699.99 and the Blade 18 starts at $2,899.99. You can buy any of the three laptops using the links below.