Razer Blade 15 (2022) Razer Blade 15 (2022) $1800 $3000 Save $1200 An impressive laptop that packs tons of power and comes in a sleek and classy design. $1800 at Amazon

Razer is known for making some of the best gaming laptops, and the Razer Blade 15 is no exception. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, RTX 3070 Ti, and a lot more. If you've been looking to get your hands on a portable gaming laptop for a steal, this is the deal for you. For a limited time, the Razer Blade 15 is now 40% off, which is $1,200 off its normal price.

What's great about the Razer Blade 15?

The Razer Blade 15 not only packs a lot of power but also looks incredibly sleek. It's unibody aluminum chassis not only looks good but also performs double duty as a protective barrier with its durable exterior. As mentioned previously, this laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU that is paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti. But what takes this laptop over the top is its incredible 15.6-inch FHD 360Hz display, which will give you butter smooth refresh rates, and is perfect for gaming. If all of that wasn't enough, the laptop also packs a Vapor Chamber Cooling system that can keep temperatures under control even under the toughest loads.

Why buy the Razer Blade 15?

This is an incredible laptop that not only offers great style but also excellent performance too. Furthermore, it also offers a wide variety when it comes to connectivity like support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple USB-C and USB-A port, and a UHS-II card reader. Whether you're someone that's looking for a portable gaming laptop, or a creator trying to find a workhorse that can do it all, the Razer Blade 15 is going to be a great option, especially at its current price point that knocks it down to $1,800. Of course, in order to claim this amazing deal you're going to have to buy through Amazon. But luckily, they have awesome financing promotions available.