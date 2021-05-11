The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced is the thinnest RTX gaming laptop

Razer is announcing a new Blade 15 Advanced today. It’s part of an array of announcements that aligns with Intel’s 11th-gen H-series launch.

The company says that the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced is the thinnest RTX gaming laptop on the market, and it’s the larger sibling to the Razer Blade Stealth, one of the best gaming laptops around. Interestingly, it doesn’t really seem to cut any corners to get there. Not only is it particularly thin at 0.62-0.67 inches, depending on the model that you get, but it has powerful internals.

It comes with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H, which is the highest-end mobile processor without going into the K-series. It’s built on a 10nm process, one of the biggest changes with Tiger Lake-H. But that’s not the only big change. The new processors come with support for PCIe Gen 4.0, which has double the bandwidth of its predecessor. And of course, there’s Thunderbolt 4, something that Razer is taking advantage of.

Graphics are top-notch as well. In the base model, it comes with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB GDDR6. The top-end model comes with an RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6, so there’s a lot of power here. That configuration also comes with a 1TB PCIe SSD, 32GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz memory, and a 4K OLED touchscreen.

Other display options include a 360Hz FHD panel and a 240Hz QHD panel. With more high refresh rate QHD panels coming along, it’s really getting to be so that gamers have a lot of choice in what they want.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced starts at $2,299. That base model comes with a Core i7-11800H, and it’s the only configuration that’s 0.62 inches thin. The rest are 0.67 inches. The other models also come with an open M.2 slot and higher-end graphics. The laptop maxes out at $3,399, and that model has the specs that are outlined above.