Razer announces its new 2021 Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops with NVIDIA 30-series laptop GPUs

The Razer Blade lineup is one of the go-to lineups for content creating professionals, thanks to its surprising combination of sleek and understated aesthetics and a lot of raw power under the hood. With NVIDIA announcing the laptop versions of their GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs at CES 2021, laptop makers are out with new lineups and refreshes to longer-standing lineups with the new laptop GPUs. If you’re looking for a new laptop with these new GPUs, Razer warrants your attention as it has announced the new Razer Blade 15 2021 and Razer Blade Pro 17 2021.

Razer Blade 15 (2021): Specifications

Specifications Razer Blade 15 (2021) – Base Model Razer Blade 15 (2021) – Advanced Model Dimensions & Weight 19.9 x 235 x 355 mm

<information not available> 16.99 x 235 x 355 mm

<information not available> Display Options: 15.6″ Full HD LCD: 144Hz refresh rate 8ms response time Up to 100% sRGB coverage

15.6″ QHD LCD: 165Hz refresh rate 3ms response time Up to 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Options: 15.6″ Full HD LCD: 360Hz refresh rate 2ms response time Up to 100% sRGB coverage

15.6″ QHD LCD: 240Hz refresh rate 2.5ms response time Up to 95% sRGB coverage NVIDIA G-Sync Advanced Optimus

15.6″ 4K OLED: 60Hz refresh rate 1ms response time 100% DCI-P3 coverage Touchscreen Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core, 12 Threads

2.6GHz Base / 5GHz Max Turbo

12MB Cache 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core, 16 Threads

2.3GHz Base / 5.1GHz Max Turbo

16MB Cache GPU Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM Optimus Technology

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Optimus Technology

Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Optimus Technology

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Optimus Technology

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 VRAM Optimus Technology

RAM & Storage 16GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz + 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot 16GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot

32GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot Battery & Charging 65Wh lithium-ion polymer battery

Non-removable

230W Power Adapter 80Wh lithium-ion polymer battery

Non-removable

230W Power Adapter I/O 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2

3x USB A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x HDMI 2.1

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x 3.5mm headphone jack

1x Kensington Security Slot 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3, supports 20V USB Type-C chargers with USB Power Delivery 3.0

1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, supports 20V USB Type-C chargers with USB Power Delivery 3.0

3x USB A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD Card Reader, UHS-III

1x 3.5mm headphone jack

1x Kensington Security Slot Connectivity Intel Wireless-AX201

Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210

Bluetooth 5.2 OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma anti-ghosting backlit keyboard

Precision Glass Touchpad

1MP/720p HD webcam

Stereo Speakers

Built-in array microphone

THX Spatial Audio

7.1 Codec Support via HDMI

Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard

Intel Platform Trust Technology security embedded Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma N-key rollover backlit keyboard

Precision Glass Touchpad

1MP/720p HD webcam, Windows Hello IR

Stereo Speakers

Built-in array microphone

THX Spatial Audio

7.1 Codec Support via HDMI

Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard

Intel Platform Trust Technology security embedded

The highlight of this refresh of the much loved Razer Blade 15 is the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPUs. And because these are much powerful GPUs, you also get a few display upgrades and options for higher refresh rates and higher resolutions.

The Razer Blade 15 will come in two models: Base Model and Advanced Model, which then offer further options in display and some other specifications. The 4K UHD displays are meant to be perfect for creative professionals, while the base FHD displays with very high refresh rate should work out for the gaming-enthusiast; while the middle 2K option gives you a good middle point between resolution and refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

The new Razer Blade 15 (2021) starts at $1699.99/€1799.99 and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers starting January 26. As for color variants, so far, there is only one Black color variant with a backlit green logo and green accents on the USB ports.

Razer Blade Pro 17: Specifications

Specifications Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – FHD Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – QHD Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – UHD Dimensions & Weight 19.9 x 395 x 260 mm

2.75kg Display 17.3″ IPS-grade FHD display

360Hz refresh rate

100% sRGB coverage

3ms response rate

Up to 300nits typical brightness 17.3″ IPS-grade QHD display

165Hz refresh rate

100% sRGB coverage

Up to 300nits typical brightness 17.3″ IPS-grade 4K display

120Hz refresh rate

100% Adobe RGB coverage

Up to 400nits typical brightness Processor 10th Gen Intel i7-10875H processor 2.3GHz base / 5.1GHz Turbo Boost

16MB Cache GPU Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB DDR6 VRAM

RAM & Storage Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Laptop GPU models: 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 512GB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU model: 32GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 1TB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot

16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 512GB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot 32GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 1TB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot Battery & Charging 70.5Wh lithium-ion polymer battery

Non-removable

230W Power Adapter I/O 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 + Thunderbolt 3

3x USB A USB 3.2 Gen 2

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD Card Reader, UHS-III

1x 3.5mm headphone jack

1x RJ45 2.5Gb Ethernet Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210

Bluetooth 5.2 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma anti-ghosting backlit keyboard

Precision Glass Touchpad

1MP/720p HD webcam, Windows Hello IR

Stereo Speakers

Built-in array microphone

THX Spatial Audio Pricing 3060: $2,399.99

3070: $2,699.99

3080: $3,199.99 3060: $2,299.99

3070: $2,599.99 3080: $3,599.99

Much like the Razer Blade 15 (2021), the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) has a fair few options extending across display resolution, refresh rate, and GPU selection. Essentially, your choice needs to boil down to Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, or Ultra HD at 120Hz, and then you can further choose from the available GPU options.

Pricing and Availability

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2299.99/€2399.99€ MSRP and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2021.