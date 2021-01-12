Razer announces its new 2021 Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops with NVIDIA 30-series laptop GPUs
The Razer Blade lineup is one of the go-to lineups for content creating professionals, thanks to its surprising combination of sleek and understated aesthetics and a lot of raw power under the hood. With NVIDIA announcing the laptop versions of their GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs at CES 2021, laptop makers are out with new lineups and refreshes to longer-standing lineups with the new laptop GPUs. If you’re looking for a new laptop with these new GPUs, Razer warrants your attention as it has announced the new Razer Blade 15 2021 and Razer Blade Pro 17 2021.
1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3, supports 20V USB Type-C chargers with USB Power Delivery 3.0
1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, supports 20V USB Type-C chargers with USB Power Delivery 3.0
3x USB A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x HDMI 2.1
1x SD Card Reader, UHS-III
1x 3.5mm headphone jack
1x Kensington Security Slot
Connectivity
Intel Wireless-AX201
Bluetooth 5.1
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210
Bluetooth 5.2
OS
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Other Features
Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma anti-ghosting backlit keyboard
Precision Glass Touchpad
1MP/720p HD webcam
Stereo Speakers
Built-in array microphone
THX Spatial Audio
7.1 Codec Support via HDMI
Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard
Intel Platform Trust Technology security embedded
Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma N-key rollover backlit keyboard
Precision Glass Touchpad
1MP/720p HD webcam, Windows Hello IR
Stereo Speakers
Built-in array microphone
THX Spatial Audio
7.1 Codec Support via HDMI
Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard
Intel Platform Trust Technology security embedded
The highlight of this refresh of the much loved Razer Blade 15 is the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPUs. And because these are much powerful GPUs, you also get a few display upgrades and options for higher refresh rates and higher resolutions.
The Razer Blade 15 will come in two models: Base Model and Advanced Model, which then offer further options in display and some other specifications. The 4K UHD displays are meant to be perfect for creative professionals, while the base FHD displays with very high refresh rate should work out for the gaming-enthusiast; while the middle 2K option gives you a good middle point between resolution and refresh rate.
Pricing and Availability
The new Razer Blade 15 (2021) starts at $1699.99/€1799.99 and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers starting January 26. As for color variants, so far, there is only one Black color variant with a backlit green logo and green accents on the USB ports.
Razer Blade Pro 17: Specifications
Specifications
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – FHD
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – QHD
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – UHD
Dimensions & Weight
19.9 x 395 x 260 mm
2.75kg
Display
17.3″ IPS-grade FHD display
360Hz refresh rate
100% sRGB coverage
3ms response rate
Up to 300nits typical brightness
17.3″ IPS-grade QHD display
165Hz refresh rate
100% sRGB coverage
Up to 300nits typical brightness
17.3″ IPS-grade 4K display
120Hz refresh rate
100% Adobe RGB coverage
Up to 400nits typical brightness
Processor
10th Gen Intel i7-10875H processor
2.3GHz base / 5.1GHz Turbo Boost
16MB Cache
GPU
Options:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
Options:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
16GB DDR6 VRAM
RAM & Storage
Options:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Laptop GPU models:
16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 512GB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU model:
32GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 1TB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 512GB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
32GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 1TB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
Battery & Charging
70.5Wh lithium-ion polymer battery
Non-removable
230W Power Adapter
I/O
1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 + Thunderbolt 3
3x USB A USB 3.2 Gen 2
1x HDMI 2.1
1x SD Card Reader, UHS-III
1x 3.5mm headphone jack
1x RJ45 2.5Gb Ethernet
Connectivity
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210
Bluetooth 5.2
OS
Windows 10 Home
Other Features
Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma anti-ghosting backlit keyboard
Precision Glass Touchpad
1MP/720p HD webcam, Windows Hello IR
Stereo Speakers
Built-in array microphone
THX Spatial Audio
Pricing
3060: $2,399.99
3070: $2,699.99
3080: $3,199.99
3060: $2,299.99
3070: $2,599.99
3080: $3,599.99
Much like the Razer Blade 15 (2021), the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) has a fair few options extending across display resolution, refresh rate, and GPU selection. Essentially, your choice needs to boil down to Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, or Ultra HD at 120Hz, and then you can further choose from the available GPU options.
Pricing and Availability
The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2299.99/€2399.99€ MSRP and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2021.
I am a tech journalist with XDA since 2015, while being a qualified business-litigation lawyer with experience in the field. A low-end smartphone purchase in 2011 brought me to the forums, and it's been a journey filled with custom ROMs ever since. When not fully dipped in smartphone news, I love traveling to places just to capture pictures of the sun setting. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
Subscribe to XDA
Receive the freshest Android & development news right in your inbox!
Customizable gesture control for any Android device.
XDA Developers was founded by developers, for developers. It is now a valuable resource for people who want to make the most of their mobile devices, from customizing the look and feel to adding new functionality.