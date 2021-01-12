Razer announces its new 2021 Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops with NVIDIA 30-series laptop GPUs
The Razer Blade lineup is one of the go-to lineups for content creating professionals, thanks to its surprising combination of sleek and understated aesthetics and a lot of raw power under the hood. With NVIDIA announcing the laptop versions of their GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs at CES 2021, laptop makers are out with new lineups and refreshes to longer-standing lineups with the new laptop GPUs. If you’re looking for a new laptop with these new GPUs, Razer warrants your attention as it has announced the new Razer Blade 15 2021 and Razer Blade Pro 17 2021.

Razer Blade 15 (2021): Specifications

SpecificationsRazer Blade 15 (2021) – Base ModelRazer Blade 15 (2021) – Advanced Model
Dimensions & Weight
  • 19.9 x 235 x 355 mm
  • <information not available>
  • 16.99 x 235 x 355 mm
  • <information not available>
DisplayOptions:

  • 15.6″ Full HD LCD:
    • 144Hz refresh rate
    • 8ms response time
    • Up to 100% sRGB coverage
  • 15.6″ QHD LCD:
    • 165Hz refresh rate
    • 3ms response time
    • Up to 100% DCI-P3 coverage
Options:

  • 15.6″ Full HD LCD:
    • 360Hz refresh rate
    • 2ms response time
    • Up to 100% sRGB coverage
  • 15.6″ QHD LCD:
    • 240Hz refresh rate
    • 2.5ms response time
    • Up to 95% sRGB coverage
    • NVIDIA G-Sync
    • Advanced Optimus
  • 15.6″ 4K OLED:
    • 60Hz refresh rate
    • 1ms response time
    • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
    • Touchscreen
    • Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Processor10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H

  • 6-Core, 12 Threads
  • 2.6GHz Base / 5GHz Max Turbo
  • 12MB Cache
10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H

  • 8-Core, 16 Threads
  • 2.3GHz Base / 5.1GHz Max Turbo
  • 16MB Cache
GPUOptions:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
    • 6GB GDDR6 VRAM
    • Optimus Technology
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
    • 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
    • Optimus Technology
Options:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
    • 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
    • Optimus Technology
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
    • 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
    • Optimus Technology
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
    • 16GB GDDR6 VRAM
    • Optimus Technology
RAM & Storage16GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz + 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot
  • 16GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot
  • 32GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot
Battery & Charging
  • 65Wh lithium-ion polymer battery
  • Non-removable
  • 230W Power Adapter
  • 80Wh lithium-ion polymer battery
  • Non-removable
  • 230W Power Adapter
I/O
  • 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
  • 1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • 3x USB A USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • 1x HDMI 2.1
  • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1x Kensington Security Slot
  • 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3, supports 20V USB Type-C chargers with USB Power Delivery 3.0
  • 1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, supports 20V USB Type-C chargers with USB Power Delivery 3.0
  • 3x USB A USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • 1x HDMI 2.1
  • 1x SD Card Reader, UHS-III
  • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1x Kensington Security Slot
Connectivity
  • Intel Wireless-AX201
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210
  • Bluetooth 5.2
OSWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home
Other Features
  • Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma anti-ghosting backlit keyboard
  • Precision Glass Touchpad
  • 1MP/720p HD webcam
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-in array microphone
  • THX Spatial Audio
  • 7.1 Codec Support via HDMI
  • Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard
  • Intel Platform Trust Technology security embedded
  • Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma N-key rollover backlit keyboard
  • Precision Glass Touchpad
  • 1MP/720p HD webcam, Windows Hello IR
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-in array microphone
  • THX Spatial Audio
  • 7.1 Codec Support via HDMI
  • Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard
  • Intel Platform Trust Technology security embedded

The highlight of this refresh of the much loved Razer Blade 15 is the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPUs. And because these are much powerful GPUs, you also get a few display upgrades and options for higher refresh rates and higher resolutions.

Razer Blade 15 (2021)

The Razer Blade 15 will come in two models: Base Model and Advanced Model, which then offer further options in display and some other specifications. The 4K UHD displays are meant to be perfect for creative professionals, while the base FHD displays with very high refresh rate should work out for the gaming-enthusiast; while the middle 2K option gives you a good middle point between resolution and refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

The new Razer Blade 15 (2021) starts at $1699.99/€1799.99 and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers starting January 26. As for color variants, so far, there is only one Black color variant with a backlit green logo and green accents on the USB ports.

Razer Blade Pro 17: Specifications

SpecificationsRazer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – FHDRazer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – QHDRazer Blade Pro 17 (2021) – UHD
Dimensions & Weight
  • 19.9 x 395 x 260 mm
  • 2.75kg
Display
  • 17.3″ IPS-grade FHD display
  • 360Hz refresh rate
  • 100% sRGB coverage
  • 3ms response rate
  • Up to 300nits typical brightness
  • 17.3″ IPS-grade QHD display
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 100% sRGB coverage
  • Up to 300nits typical brightness
  • 17.3″ IPS-grade 4K display
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 100% Adobe RGB coverage
  • Up to 400nits typical brightness
Processor10th Gen Intel i7-10875H processor

  • 2.3GHz base / 5.1GHz Turbo Boost
  • 16MB Cache
GPUOptions:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
Options:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
    • 16GB DDR6 VRAM
RAM & StorageOptions:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Laptop GPU models:
    • 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 512GB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU model:
    • 32GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 1TB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
16GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 512GB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot32GB Dual-Channel DDR4 @ 2933MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB) + 1TB PCIe NVMe (upgradeable to 2TB) SSD + Open M.2 Slot
Battery & Charging
  • 70.5Wh lithium-ion polymer battery
  • Non-removable
  • 230W Power Adapter
I/O
  • 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3
  • 1x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 + Thunderbolt 3
  • 3x USB A USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • 1x HDMI 2.1
  • 1x SD Card Reader, UHS-III
  • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1x RJ45 2.5Gb Ethernet
Connectivity
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210
  • Bluetooth 5.2
OSWindows 10 Home
Other Features
  • Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma anti-ghosting backlit keyboard
  • Precision Glass Touchpad
  • 1MP/720p HD webcam, Windows Hello IR
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-in array microphone
  • THX Spatial Audio
Pricing
  • 3060: $2,399.99
  • 3070: $2,699.99
  • 3080: $3,199.99
  • 3060: $2,299.99
  • 3070: $2,599.99
3080: $3,599.99

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Much like the Razer Blade 15 (2021), the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) has a fair few options extending across display resolution, refresh rate, and GPU selection. Essentially, your choice needs to boil down to Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, or Ultra HD at 120Hz, and then you can further choose from the available GPU options.

Pricing and Availability

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2299.99/€2399.99€ MSRP and will be available for pre-order exclusively at Razer.com and Razer Store locations on January 12 and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2021.

