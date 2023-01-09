Razer Blade 15 laptops are going on sale, allowing you to save up to $400 on one of the best gaming laptops around.

When it comes to gaming laptops, Razer is one brand that rarely disappoints. The Blade 15 range is one that we're particularly fond of, having reviewed one back in December. Razer is making us all happy and running a massive promotion, cutting down the price of the Blade 15 range laptops by up to a massive $400!

Razer Blade 15 OLED $2900 $3300 Save $400 The Razer Blade 15 we reviewed is now $400 cheaper than its MSRP, allowing you to purchase this fabulous device for $2,900. This particular model may be pricey, but it's jam-packed with great gear, allowing for a great experience no matter what game you want to try out. $2900 at Amazon $2900 at Razer

The Razer Blade 15 model we tested features a stunning 15.6" OLED display with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 1TB SSD, an Intel Core i9 processor, and 16GB of DDR5. Even though this is a fairly portable device, weighing just 4.4 lbs, the battery life isn't all that great, as you can get less than four hours on a charge. Then again, considering just how impressive this laptop is, you can't exactly expect to use it for a whole day. It takes a lot of energy to run all your games!

Razer has cut Blade 15 prices across the board, and you can enjoy these deals through the end of January.

Razer Blade 15 - QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: Get it for $3,300 (down from $3,700) - Razer | Amazon

(down from $3,700) - Razer | Amazon Razer Blade 15 - Full HD 360Hz, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: Get it for $3,300 (down from $3,700) - Razer | Amazon

(down from $3,700) - Razer | Amazon Razer Blade 14 - QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: Get it for $2,600 (down from $3,000) - Razer | Amazon

(down from $3,000) - Razer | Amazon Razer Blade 15 - Full HD 360Hz, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: Get it for $2,600 (down from $3,000) - Razer | Amazon

(down from $3,000) - Razer | Amazon Razer Blade 15 - QHD 240Hz, GeForce RTX 3060: Get it for $2,200 (down from $2,500) - Razer | Amazon

All of these configurations are worth the money, especially with such hefty discounts. You'll be able to spend hours upon hours gaming (or working) on your brand-new, super-speedy laptop, enjoying fantastic graphics.