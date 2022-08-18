You can now pre-order the Razer Blade 15 with a 240Hz OLED display

Razer has announced that the OLED configuration of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) is now available to pre-order. This new model joins the rest of the Blade 15 configurations and sits towards the higher end, both in terms of specs and price.

The big highlight, of course, is the display, which is an OLED panel with Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The Blade 15 has been available with OLED in the past, but it was an Ultra HD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, so it was focused much more on content creation than gaming. This new panel should be able to do it all. You get a very fast refresh rate and fast 2.5ms response times, but also 100% coverage of DCI-P3, along with the vivid colors and true blacks you’d expect in an OLED panel.

On the inside, this configuration of the Razer Blade 15 is also somewhat unique. Razer has packed in an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, a combination that’s not offered with any of the IPS panel configurations. Usually, the Core i9-12900H is only available with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and only in the Ultra HD 144Hz option. The more powerful CPU in this configuration emphasizes that this is a machine meant for content creation just as much as gaming.

Aside from that, it’s mostly business as usual. You get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, but both can be upgraded later on if you want more. In fact, there’s a free M.2 SSD slot inside the laptop, so you can expand the storage without having to remove your main drive. There are plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4, various USB Type-A ports, and HDMI, and the laptop weighs 4.4lbs, according to the spec sheet. This is also one of the few gaming laptops to include a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition.

The new OLED model of the Razer Blade 15 only seems to be available to pre-order on Razer’s website, but you can always keep an eye on Amazon as well if you’d rather buy it there. The laptop will start shipping on September 15th, and Razer tends to launch its laptops on Amazon right alongside its own website, so you won’t have long to wait. As for pricing, this configuration will set you back $3,299.99. It’s certainly expensive, but nothing out of the ordinary for Razer.