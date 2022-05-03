Razer’s new Blade 15 is the world’s first laptop with a 240Hz OLED display

Razer has just announced a new version of its 2022 Blade 15 gaming laptop, which is the world’s first laptop to feature an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. Yes, you read that right, there’s now an OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate on a laptop.

Laptops with OLED displays have always been something of a rarity, though we have seen them more and more in recent years, and especially so in many 2022 laptops. However, even when we did see them, they were more often seen as the more premium experience for creators, rather than gaming. That was the case with previous models of the Razer Blade 15, where you could get a 4K 60Hz OLED display, or opt for LCDs with higher refresh rates for gaming.

The initial lineup of configurations for the Razer Blade 15 omitted the OLED option, but now it’s here and better than ever. This is a 15.6-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) panel, and the fact that it’s OLED means you get the usual benefits like very high contrast ratios, vivid colors, and true blacks. There’s another benefit for gamers, too – the 1ms response time for the panel, making it ideal for split-second reactions. Aside from that, the panel reaches 400 nits of typical brightness and it covers 100% of DCI-P3, so it’s still a solid option for content creation.

Aside from the new display, this is essentially the same as the existing Razer Blade 15. Specifically, this model is equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU that should be more than fast enough to play any modern game for the foreseeable future. You also get 32GB of slotted DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, with a free M.2 slot giving you room to add another one if you need more storage.

This OLED model of the Razer Blade 15 will be available soon and it will cost $3,499, which seems like a very reasonable price compared to the other Blade 15 models. There doesn’t seem to be a huge premium to pay for the OLED model, so this may end up being the logical choice for many. You can see all the available models on Razer’s website.