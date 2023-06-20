Quick Links
Looking for a powerful new gaming laptop? Razer is the place to go. The Razer Blade 16 (2023) and Razer Blade 18 (2023) are two of Razer's newest laptops. Both are new products and are great options for playing the latest games at the best possible graphics settings. They'll put many other laptops to shame with the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.
However, the displays, in particular, are what's most captivating. The Razer Blade 16 now features a bigger screen than last year's Razer Blade 15 and also has a dual-mode mini-LED display to shift between optional resolutions and refresh rates as you use the device. The fresh new Razer Blade 18, meanwhile, is Razer's most powerful laptop ever, and now defeats the previous Razer Blade 17 as the company's biggest laptop. If that sounds appealing to you, here's everything you need to know.
Razer Blade 16 (2023) & Razer Blade 18 (2023): Specs
Razer Blade 16 (2023)
Razer Blade 18 (2023)
Operating system
CPU
Graphics
Display
Storage
RAM
Battery and power
Ports
Audio
Camera
Connectivity
Size (WxDxH)
Weight
Color
RGB
Razer Blade 16 (2023) & Razer Blade 18 (2023): Pricing and availability
The best place to buy the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and the Razer Blade 18 (2023) is through Razer.com, which has both laptops in stock right now. You can find the Razer Blade 16 starting at $2,700. This model comes with the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, the QHD+ 240 Hz screen, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM.
The Blade 18, meanwhile, starts at $2,900. That's for a model with the Core i9-13950HX CPU, the RTX 4060, QHD+ display, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM. There's also an additional higher-end configuration that costs $5,000 and comes with RTX 4090 graphics, the Core i9-13980HX, 64GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also can find both of these laptops at Best Buy and Amazon, although configurations are limited.
Razer Blade 16
The Razer Blade 16 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, featuring a 24-core CPU and an Nvidia GPU that can use up to a whopping 175W of power.
Razer Blade 18
The Razer Blade 18 is Razer's most powerful laptop ever. It also has a huge 18-inch screen, offering you plenty of room for gaming, video editing, and anything beyond.
What's new in the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and Razer Blade 18 (2023)?
The Razer Blade 16 and 18 are both new products from Razer. Last year, the company had the Razer Blade 15 and 17, and not much has changed in the new year. The Blade 16 and 18 have gotten spec bumps to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPU and 40-series Nvidia GPU. The Razer Blade 16 also has a new dual-mode mini LED display, while the Blade 18 is the biggest laptop display the company has ever produced. Both these laptops also have new 16:10 aspect ratio displays, which are taller and make them better suited for opening windows open side by side.
Everything new in the Razer Blade 16 (2023)
The Razer Blade 16 is the laptop with the most new features. First off, compared to the Blade 15, it features a jump in CPU power to up to the 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, which has a crazy 24-core count, with a mix of 8 performance and 16 efficiency cores. These are Intel's fastest CPUs yet, and close to the desktop-class performance when you consider the 5.50 GHz max frequency and 55W of power that it draws.
It also sports options for the latest RTX 40-series graphics, from an RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 vRAM up to an RTX 4090 with 16GB GDDR6 vRAM. Razer noted that this laptop offers more graphics power per inch than any other 16-inch gaming laptop. This is mainly because the GPU can push up to 175W of power. These new RTX 40-series GPUs also offer double faster ray tracing times, and sport DLSS3 technology compared to laptops with RTX 30 series graphics
The display is also now set at a 16:10 aspect ratio, for more vertical scrolling room. This type of display has been used on other gaming laptops, but the thing that sets the Razer Blade 16 apart from other dual-mode laptops is the fact that it's using mini-LED technology. Thanks to local dimming zones and 1,000 nits of brightness, you get a better-looking screen that can shift between the two resolutions and refresh rates (3840x2400 or 1920x1200 resolution) as you need it.
Everything new in the Razer Blade 18 (2023)
The Razer Blade 18 is similar to other Razer laptops, but it has a giant 18-inch display to function as a desktop replacement. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio display just like the Razer Blade 16, and you'll see options for either the 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX or the Core i9-13980HX. Considering that and the jump to RTX 40-series graphics, performance should be similar to the Razer Blade 16, but the difference comes down to how you can configure it with up to 64GB RAM, which will help boost performance when gaming and video editing.
Of course, we mentioned the larger screen already, but there's a better webcam, too. It has a 5MP webcam, which is a first in a Razer laptop (the Blade 16 only comes with a 1080p webcam). It'll provide more pixels in the sensor, making you look better in your video feed compared to a standard 1080p webcam.
Where can I buy the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and Razer Blade 18 (2023)?
Both of these laptops are available right now through Razer.com and Best Buy. You'll get the most configurations through Razer's official storefront. Otherwise, you can find them at Best Buy and Amazon.