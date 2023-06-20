Looking for a powerful new gaming laptop? Razer is the place to go. The Razer Blade 16 (2023) and Razer Blade 18 (2023) are two of Razer's newest laptops. Both are new products and are great options for playing the latest games at the best possible graphics settings. They'll put many other laptops to shame with the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

However, the displays, in particular, are what's most captivating. The Razer Blade 16 now features a bigger screen than last year's Razer Blade 15 and also has a dual-mode mini-LED display to shift between optional resolutions and refresh rates as you use the device. The fresh new Razer Blade 18, meanwhile, is Razer's most powerful laptop ever, and now defeats the previous Razer Blade 17 as the company's biggest laptop. If that sounds appealing to you, here's everything you need to know.

Razer Blade 16 (2023) & Razer Blade 18 (2023): Specs

Razer Blade 16 (2023) Razer Blade 18 (2023) Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX (24 Cores / 32 Threads, 36MB of Cache, 5.5 GHz, Boost up to 5.5 GHz) 13th-generation Intel Core i9 i9-13980HX (24-cores/ 24 MB of cache, 1.8 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 5.6 GHz

13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX (24-cores, 24 MB of Cache1.8 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 5.5 GHz) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6 VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6 VRAM) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6 VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6 VRAM) Display 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ (2560x1600 resolution) 240 Hz refresh rate

16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio WQUXGA (3840x2400 resolution) and FHD+ WUXGA (1920x1200 resolution) 18-inch 16:10 aspect ratio QHD+ (2560x1600 resolution) 240 Hz refresh rate Storage 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4)

1TB + 1 TB (2 TB) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 2TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4)

1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4)

1TB + 1 TB (2 TB) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD RAM 16GB DDR5-5600MHz

32GB DDR5-5600MHz 16GB DDR5-5600MHz

32GB DDR5-5600MHz

64GB DDR5-5200MHz Battery and power Built-in 95.2 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery/280W GaN Power Adapter

Built-in 95.2 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery/ 330W GaN Power Adapter Built-in 91.7 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery with 330W GaN Power Adapter

Built-in 91.7 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery with 280W GaN Power Adapter

Built-in 91.7 WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery with 330W GaN Power Adapter Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) (100W USB PD 3)

1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

HDMI 2.1 output

UHS-II SD Card Reader 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port

RJ45 - 2.5Gb Ethernet

HDMI 2.1 output

UHS-II SD Card Reader Audio 4 speaker array (tweeters x2, sub x2)

2 smart amplifiers

3.5mm Combo-Jack 6 speaker array (tweeters x2, sub x4)

3 smart amplifiers

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port Camera FHD Windows Hello IR Webcam 5MP Windows Hello IR Webcam Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.3 Size (WxDxH) 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 15.74 x 10.84 x 0.86 inches Weight 5.40 pounds 6.80 pounds Color Black

Mercury Black

Mercury RGB Per key RGB Powered by Razer Chroma

N-Key rollover Per key RGB Powered by Razer Chroma

N-Key rollover

Razer Blade 16 (2023) & Razer Blade 18 (2023): Pricing and availability

The best place to buy the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and the Razer Blade 18 (2023) is through Razer.com, which has both laptops in stock right now. You can find the Razer Blade 16 starting at $2,700. This model comes with the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, the QHD+ 240 Hz screen, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM.

The Blade 18, meanwhile, starts at $2,900. That's for a model with the Core i9-13950HX CPU, the RTX 4060, QHD+ display, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM. There's also an additional higher-end configuration that costs $5,000 and comes with RTX 4090 graphics, the Core i9-13980HX, 64GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also can find both of these laptops at Best Buy and Amazon, although configurations are limited.

What's new in the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and Razer Blade 18 (2023)?

The Razer Blade 16 and 18 are both new products from Razer. Last year, the company had the Razer Blade 15 and 17, and not much has changed in the new year. The Blade 16 and 18 have gotten spec bumps to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPU and 40-series Nvidia GPU. The Razer Blade 16 also has a new dual-mode mini LED display, while the Blade 18 is the biggest laptop display the company has ever produced. Both these laptops also have new 16:10 aspect ratio displays, which are taller and make them better suited for opening windows open side by side.

Everything new in the Razer Blade 16 (2023)

The Razer Blade 16 is the laptop with the most new features. First off, compared to the Blade 15, it features a jump in CPU power to up to the 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, which has a crazy 24-core count, with a mix of 8 performance and 16 efficiency cores. These are Intel's fastest CPUs yet, and close to the desktop-class performance when you consider the 5.50 GHz max frequency and 55W of power that it draws.

It also sports options for the latest RTX 40-series graphics, from an RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 vRAM up to an RTX 4090 with 16GB GDDR6 vRAM. Razer noted that this laptop offers more graphics power per inch than any other 16-inch gaming laptop. This is mainly because the GPU can push up to 175W of power. These new RTX 40-series GPUs also offer double faster ray tracing times, and sport DLSS3 technology compared to laptops with RTX 30 series graphics

The display is also now set at a 16:10 aspect ratio, for more vertical scrolling room. This type of display has been used on other gaming laptops, but the thing that sets the Razer Blade 16 apart from other dual-mode laptops is the fact that it's using mini-LED technology. Thanks to local dimming zones and 1,000 nits of brightness, you get a better-looking screen that can shift between the two resolutions and refresh rates (3840x2400 or 1920x1200 resolution) as you need it.

Everything new in the Razer Blade 18 (2023)

The Razer Blade 18 is similar to other Razer laptops, but it has a giant 18-inch display to function as a desktop replacement. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio display just like the Razer Blade 16, and you'll see options for either the 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX or the Core i9-13980HX. Considering that and the jump to RTX 40-series graphics, performance should be similar to the Razer Blade 16, but the difference comes down to how you can configure it with up to 64GB RAM, which will help boost performance when gaming and video editing.

Of course, we mentioned the larger screen already, but there's a better webcam, too. It has a 5MP webcam, which is a first in a Razer laptop (the Blade 16 only comes with a 1080p webcam). It'll provide more pixels in the sensor, making you look better in your video feed compared to a standard 1080p webcam.

Where can I buy the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and Razer Blade 18 (2023)?

Both of these laptops are available right now through Razer.com and Best Buy. You'll get the most configurations through Razer's official storefront. Otherwise, you can find them at Best Buy and Amazon.