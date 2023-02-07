Razer has announced the availability of its brand-new gaming laptops, which will also include an overclocking tool built into Razer Synapse.

Razer has announced that the first configurations of the Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops will be available starting tomorrow, February 8, featuring Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 laptop GPUs. The laptops were first announced at this year's CES, and pre-orders are already live right now, but tomorrow they'll start shipping.

These two laptops are a major shakeup for Razer, which is using a 16:10 aspect ratio for the first time in the Blade lineup. The Razer Blade 16 comes with a 16-inch panel, which can be had in a Quad HD+ IPS configuration or a dual-mode mini-LED panel, capable of switching between 4K at 60Hz and 1080p at 240Hz. This is the first mini-LED display on a laptop to be able to switch resolutions and refresh rates. On top of that, the Blade 16 packs an Intel Core i9-13950HX 55W processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU with 175W of power.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blade 18 is one of the first 18-inch gaming laptops on the market (in the modern era, at least), and it's similarly powerful. You can configure it with up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX and the same RTX 4090 laptop GPU. The display is an 18-inch Quad HD+ panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of DCI-P3. Above that is a 5MP camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, which is appearing for the first time in a Razer laptop.

In addition to powerful specs, Razer also announced today that these two laptops will be the first to ship with a built-in CPU overclocking tool to get the most performance out of their machines. With an update to the Razer Synapse app, users will be able to customize core voltage, maximum sustained wattage, and more to unlock all the performance they need for their gaming or work tasks.

The Razer Blade 16 starts at $2,699.99, while the Blade 18 starts at $2,899.99, but the configurations available tomorrow only feature Nvidia's top-tier GPUs, so the prices are higher. Models with a GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 will also be available toward the end of the month if you want a cheaper option.