Earlier this year, during CES 2023, Razer dropped two new laptops, the Razer 16 and Razer 18. Both laptops offered incredible power, and sleek designs. Today, the firm is giving the Razer 16 and Razer 18 a new look, debuting the Mercury Edition, giving the laptops a more "modern aesthetic" as the company puts it. For the most part, nothing here changes when it comes to the internals, with Razer offering top-end specifications. The company will also make color matching accessories available like a Thunderbolt 4 Dock, USB-C 130W GaN Charger, and laptop stand.

Razer will offer an exclusive configuration with the Blade 16 Mercury Edition, arriving with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU and the firm's dual-mode mini LED display. The display is unique in that it has two native resolutions, and can be toggled for either UHD+ at 120Hz or FHD+ at 240Hz, giving you the best of both worlds. Of course, if you need more power, you can always upgrade to the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, but them you'll lose the Mercury edition colorway.

The Blade 18 Mercury Edition offers a little more flexibility, with options for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. When it comes to the display, there's going to be only one option, coming with in with an impressive QHD+ 240Hz display. Regardless of which model you choose, you're going to be getting an impressive laptop that will pretty much go unmatched by most manufacturers.

As you might expect, pricing for the Mercury Editions is going to come in cheap, with the Razer Blade 16 coming in at $3,799.99, and the Razer Blade 18 Mercury Edition coming in at $3,799.99. If you're feeling a little hesitant about picking one up because of the price, you'll find a small comfort knowing that these models are the best gaming laptops on the market right now.