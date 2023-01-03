With CES 2023 set to start later this week and a lot of announcements happening today, Razer is joining the fun with taser for its upcoming laptops, the Blade 16 and Blade 18. Indeed, these are the company's first laptop with these sizes, and it's something we're seeing with other companies, too.

Most details of the Blade 16 and Blade 18 have yet to be revealed, but we know that they will feature Intel's latest 13th-generation Core processors, specifically from the HX series, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. That combination of specs should deliver outstanding performance for gaming, as you'd expect from Razer.

Razer is touting the Blade 16 as having more graphics power per inch than any other 16-inch laptop on the market, which is certainly an interesting claim to make. That would suggest the company has packed a powerful GPU in an unusually compact chassis.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blade 18 will be the company's most powerful laptop ever. Of course, that's something you could say just about every year when new processors come out, but since Razer is using HX series processors this time around, it should be a significant step up from last year's models.

Aside from that, the image above also shows the design of these laptops, which is very much in line with previous Razer laptops. They feature an all-black chassis and an RGB keyboard flanked by speaker grills. Bezels around the display are fairly minimal, and the screen appears to be taller than a typical 16:9 panel, which would line up with other 16-inch and 18-inch laptops introduced at CES 2023. We'll have to wait for Razer to confirm the aspect ratio along with other specs for the displays.

Full details of the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 are set to be revealed later this week at CES, so you shouldn't have long to wait if you're interested in these devices.