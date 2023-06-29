Razer Blade 16 The Razer Blade 16 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, featuring a 24-core CPU and an Nvidia GPU that can use up to a whopping 175W of power. Pros Great hardware Unique dual-mode Mini-LED display options Better battery life Cons Only one CPU option Mini-LED option not available in base configuration $3000 at Amazon $3000 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 18 The Razer Blade 18 is Razer's most powerful laptop ever. It also has a huge 18-inch screen, offering you plenty of room for gaming, video editing, and anything beyond. Pros Two CPU options Good port selection Large display Cons Short battery life No mini-LED display options



Razer makes some of the best laptops on the market, with powerful hardware and great design. It regularly refreshes its laptop lineups, too, bringing in new hardware and sometimes new sizes. The 2023 lineup consists of two new sizes now — the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and the Razer Blade 18 (2023). Both these laptops come with similar specifications, updated to the latest generation of hardware.

Since the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and 18 (2023) are both large laptops, and it can be tricky to pick one of these two. Should you choose the big portable Razer Blade 16, or should you go all out with the desktop replacement Razer Blade 18? We made this guide after a deep dive into both models to help you pick the best one for you.

Razer Blade 16 (2023) vs 18 (2023): Price, specs & availability

The Razer Blade 16 (2023) and 18 (2023) both launched in January 2023 as completely new additions to its laptop lineup. Both laptops went on sale in February 2023. The Razer Blade 16 comes with a starting price of $2,699.99, while the Blade 18 starts at $2,899.99.

In terms of configurations, the Razer Blade 16 (2023) and 18 (2023) both come with the Intel Core i9-13950HX in their base configurations. The Razer Blade 18 (2023) also gets an Intel Core i9-13980HX option, which starts at $4,999.99. The GPU options for both laptops include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, and 4090. RAM options include 16GB or 32GB, and storage options are 1TB or 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe for both.

The Core i9-13980HX version of the Blade 18 gets 64GB of RAM, though, and is limited to the RTX 4090, making it the top-of-the-line spec. So, at the base specification, you’re paying a $200 premium for the Blade 18. On the higher end, the price gap stays the same for the Intel Core i9-13950HX variants.

Both laptops are available right now across several retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. Razer's own website may give you more configuration options, so you can pick and choose the specifications as per your needs.

Razer Blade 16 Color Black, Mercury Storage Up to 2TB SSD (1TB+1TB) CPU 24-core Intel i9-13950HX processor, up to 5.5Ghz, 36MB of Cache Memory Up to 32GB DDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 95.2WHr Ports 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Full-size card reader, HDMI 2.1 Camera 1080p with Windows Hello Display (Size, Resolution) 16” Dual mode mini-LED, 16:10, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 1000, with both UHD+ 120Hz or FHD+ 240Hz16" QHD+ 240 Hz, 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) Weight 5.40 pounds (2.45kg) GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Dimension 13.98x9.61x0.87 inches (355x244x21.99 mm) Network Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az), Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers 4 speaker array (tweeters x2, sub x2), 2 Smart Amps, THX Spatial Audio Price Starting at $2,699.99 Power Up to 330W GaN power adapter Finish Anodized T6 CNC aluminum Keyboard Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma, Precision glass touchpad

Razer Blade 18 Color Black, Mercury Storage Up to 2TB SSD (1TB+1TB) CPU Up to 24-core Intel i9-13980HX processor, up to 5.6Ghz, 36MB cache Memory Up to 32GB DDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 91.7WHr Ports 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Full-size card reader, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 - 2.5Gb Ethernet Camera 5MP with Windows Hello Display (Size, Resolution) 18" QHD+ 240 Hz, 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) Weight 6.80 pounds (3.08kg) GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Dimension 15.74x10.84x0.86 inches (399.90x275.40x21.90 mm) Network Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az), Bluetooth 5.3, 2.5Gb ethernet Speakers 6 speaker array (tweeters x2, sub x4), 3 Smart Amps, THX Spatial Audio Price Starting at $2,899.99 Power Up to 330W GaN power adapter Finish Anodized T6 CNC aluminum Keyboard Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma, Precision glass touchpad

Razer Blade 16 (2023) vs 18 (2023): Design

Both Razer Blade 16 (2023) and 18 (2023) have Razer’s classic clean design, with not too many stray design elements. You get a Razer logo on the back, a large trackpad, and per-key RGB on the keyboard. Both laptops are available in Razer’s classic black and mercury colorways.

These two laptops have an obvious difference in terms of size. The Razer Blade 18 (2023) is considerably larger owing to its bigger screen, but the thickness of the two laptops is nearly the same. The Razer Blade 16 (2023) weighs 5.40 pounds (2.45kg,) while the Blade 18 (2023) weighs 6.80 pounds (3.10kg.)​

The size difference also means that the port selection on these two laptops is a tiny bit different. Common ports on both laptops include three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a UHS-II SD Card reader. Additionally, the Blade 18 (2023) gets a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, making it fit for the desktop replacement title. Both laptops get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Despite the higher weight and slightly different specifications, you get the same 330W GaN power adapter with both laptops. What that means is that in terms of carrying these laptops around, the weight difference isn’t going to increase with the adapter thrown into the bag.

Razer Blade 16 (2023) vs 18 (2023): Display

The Blade 16 (2023) and the Blade 18 (2023) both get the default Quad HD+ (2560x1600) resolution displays, running at a refresh rate of 240Hz. The 16:10 aspect ratio means you get more room for vertical scrolling.

The Razer Blade 16 (2023) gets an additional display option, and it’s the world’s first dual-mode Mini-LED display. What that means is that not only are you getting a Mini-LED panel if you choose this display option, but you also get a display that can run in two different modes. The display can either run at Ultra HD+ (3840x2400) resolution, at 120Hz, or at Full HD+ (1920x1200) pixels resolution, at 240Hz.

The only downside is that you need to restart your Blade 16 (2023) in order to switch these modes. This option is only available with versions that have the GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090, which means that you’ll have to pay at least a total of $900 premium over the base price to get it. This display is rather interesting and makes the Blade 16 one of the best gaming laptops you can get. The Blade 18 (2023) doesn’t get this display option, even in the top-of-the-line configuration.

However, the Blade 18 gets a six-speaker array and three smart amplifiers, while the Blade 16 gets a four-speaker array with two smart amplifiers. The Razer Blade 18 (2023) also gets a better 5MP IR webcam compared to the Full HD IR webcam on the Blade 16 (2023.)

Razer Blade 16 (2023) vs 18 (2023): Performance and battery life

The two laptops have a lot of similarities with regards to the specifications and the hardware on offer. To begin with, the default CPU option is the same for the two laptops — the Intel Core i9-13950HX. However, the Razer Blade 18 (2023) gets an i9-13980HX option.

The i9-13950HX and i9-13980HX are similar chips. Both are based on the same platform, and even the same chip — the desktop Core i9-13900K. Both have 24 cores and 32 threads, and the key difference is that the 13980HX goes up to 5.6GHz on its boost clock, 100MHz more than the i9-13950HX. However, in terms of real-world performance, especially gaming, the difference will likely end up as negligible, if any at all.

The two laptops also seem to have the same TGP for the GPU options. What that means is that the GPUs are configured at the same wattage, which means that the performance you can expect will be more or less the same. So in terms of performance, the Razer Blade 18 (2023) has only a very slight edge because of the i9-13980HX.

In terms of battery life, the Razer Blade 16 (2023) has the edge. This is because of a couple of reasons. First off, despite being the bigger laptop, the Razer Blade 18 (2023) has a smaller 91.7WHr battery, compared to the 95.2WHr battery on the Blade 16. Additionally, the power draw on the Razer Blade 18 is higher because of the larger display. Both of these things mean that the Razer Blade 18 has considerably worse battery life than the Blade 16. Reviews of the two laptops have confirmed this.

Razer Blade 16 (2023) vs 18 (2023): Which is right for you?

The Razer Blade 16 (2023) is the better pick of the two, packed to the brim with great hardware while offering more portability. You get a higher battery life and the option to get a dual-mode Mini-LED screen that is unique to this laptop. You only get one CPU option, but it’s powerful enough to keep up with the GPUs on offer.

Razer Blade 16 Editor's Choice The Razer Blade 16 is the better laptop to buy, with superior battery life, better portability, and a Mini-LED display option.

The Razer Blade 18 (2023) is a good alternative. It’s a desktop replacement, and comes with a larger screen and heavier chassis. You get a lot of the same hardware as the Razer Blade 16, and an additional more powerful CPU option. The Blade 18 doesn’t get the dual-mode Mini-LED display, however, and the battery life is considerably lower than the Blade 16.