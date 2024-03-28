Razer Blade 16 (2024) The Razer Blade 16 is an absolute beast of a machine. With a 14th-gen Intel Core i9, up to an RTX 4090, up to 96GB of RAM, and a 240Hz display, this is a laptop that can outcompete most premium desktops. Razer's Blade 16 is seriously impressive. Pros Incredible specs 240Hz + Mini-LED display options Lots of configurations Cons Very expensive Big and heavy $3600 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3, 2023) $2299 $2499 Save $200 The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's most powerful laptop. With up to an M3 Max chip, up to 128GB of unified memory, and up to 8TB of storage, if you're looking for a premium Mac laptop, there's nothing better than the latest refresh of the MacBook Pro. Pros Apple M3 chips are excellent Tons of memory Impressive speakers Cons Pricey Not as upgradeable and configurable as Windows laptops $2299 at Amazon



When you're on the hunt for the best laptop, there are tons of different computers to consider. The latest MacBook Pro 16 is one of the best Macs, while Razer's newest Blade 16 is one of the best gaming laptops, making it tough to decide between the two.

Luckily, we're here to break down exactly what the strengths and weaknesses of the MacBook Pro and the Blade are to help you find the laptop that's right for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Prepare your wallet

Razer's Blade 16 is available at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at a cool $3000. Depending on your configuration, you can spend a lot more on a fully-kitted Blade. You can choose between a Black and a Mercury colorway, but you will have to spend an extra $300 for Mercury, which also includes more storage and a dual-mode Mini-LED display.

Apple's MacBook Pro 16 is available across retailers. Pricing kicks off at $2499, but if you opt for an M3 Max chip (instead of the base M3 Pro) as well as the most memory and storage you can get, expect to pay significantly more. It comes in either Silver or a new Space Black color that replaces the old Space Grey option.



Razer Blade 16 (2024) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3, 2023) CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX Up to M3 Max chip GPU Nvidia RTX 4070, RTX 4080, RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, MUX switch Up to 40-core GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+) OLED at 240Hz and 100% DCI-P3; 3840x2400 (UHD+) at 120Hz and 1920x1200 (FHD+) at 240Hz mini-LED dual mode, Nvidia G-Sync 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456x2234, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits XDR, 600 nits SDR, Wide color (P3), True Tone technology) RAM 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB DDR5-5600MHz Up to128GB unified memory Storage 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 8TB SSD Battery 95.2Wh 100WHr Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack USB-C (X4), HDMI, micro-SD, headphone jack, MagSafe Operating System Windows 11 Home macOS Sonoma Dimensions 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches (355mm x 244mm x 21.99mm) 14.01 x9.77x0.66 inches Weight 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) 4.8 pounds (2.2kg) Speakers Two tweeters, two subs, two Smart Amps, THX Spatial Audio Six-speaker system Colors Black, Mercury Space Black, Silver

Related MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Max) review: Apple’s just flexing The 10-month old M2 Max MacBook Pro is still more powerful than 99% of laptops out there, then Apple released an upgrade with more graphical prowess

Design and display

Impressive all-around

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

Like most top-end laptops, you can safely expect both of these machines to be solid, premium, and well-designed. Historically, the Razer kit is a tad more angular and tends to sport a more gamer-forward aesthetic; however, the Blade 16 looks very similar to the MacBook Pro. Both are sleek, minimalist computers with soft corners and trim bezels.

Make no mistake — neither of these laptops is especially small or lightweight, but the Blade 16 is meaningfully thicker (around .21 inches) and heavier (about .6 pounds) than the MacBook Pro 16. Although both are big, relatively chunky laptops, if you're looking for serious performance in the trimmest possible shell, that's the MacBook, but that's not really saying all that much.

Display-wise, the Blade 16 is a real stunner. You can choose between a 4K/1080p dual-mode Mini-LED panel and a 240Hz 2560x1600 OLED panel. However, the MacBook Pro 16's display is no slouch, either. Apple offers a Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Mini-LED panel with a 3456x2234 resolution. Ultimately, the Blade is better equipped for gaming and offers more options, but it'll still be tough to be disappointed by the MacBook's screen.

Both laptops pack 1080p webcams, and while these cameras aren't exactly as premium as the displays of these computers, they're more than enough to handle FaceTime calls or Zoom meetings. Overall, the MacBook and Blade's designs are a match, and the panels on both are impressive, even if the Blade has a bit more to offer thanks to different configurations.

Hardware and performance

A heavyweight bout between two kings

MacBook Pro M3 16

The MacBook Pro and the Razer Blade are seriously powerful machines, but their impressive hardware can belie the actual differences between the two. With the Blade, you're getting an Intel Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of 5.8GHz on top of support for up to an RTX 4090 and up to 96GB of memory. Put simply, you really can't find a much more powerful laptop in 2024 than a fully-kitted Blade.

The MacBook Pro, though, is impressive in its own right with up to an M3 Max chip that sports a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine on top of support for up to 128GB of unified memory. On paper, yes, a 14900HX has more CPU cores and a 4090 is the more performant GPU, but there's a little more to the story here.

Regardless of specs on paper, a Windows machine like the Blade is going to be a lot more capable of doing things like gaming than a Mac. It is certainly true that the M3 chip itself brought a ton of GPU improvements to the table alongside interesting features like support for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, but there are simply fewer games on Mac and less robust support for the M3 than there is support for Nvidia GPUs on Windows.

Nonetheless, in our review of the MacBook Pro 16, we were impressed by its performance. Video editing was a breeze, especially with Final Cut Pro, and we were able to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider at a near-constant 120FPS. In general, it'll be tough to bring the M3 Max to its knees.

So, while the MacBook Pro is a very capable Mac that can handle even serious video editing and some hardcore gaming, the Razer Blade is ultimately going to be the more versatile machine. However, depending on your use case, you may not care about that versatility.

Battery life

Big batteries for powerful hardware

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

We haven't had a chance to review the Blade 16 just yet, so we can't give you the full picture on its battery life. However, there are some takeaways.

While both machines have high-capacity batteries, if you're doing some high-refresh-rate gaming or some intensive video editing, don't expect all-day battery life. However, the MacBook Pro does have some impressive power efficiency. On average, we were able to get 17 hours of battery life on a single charge when doing basic tasks like reading or writing, while a two-hour video editing session would drain the battery by around 40%.

For a machine like the MacBook Pro with a chip as powerful as the M3 Max, battery life is generally excellent. While the Blade might be an extraordinarily powerful machine, the components inside are not necessarily known for their top-notch power efficiency, so we'd expect it to be beaten out by the MacBook. Either way, it's probably a good idea to bring a charger with you when planning on long sessions of heavy usage for both.

Razer Blade 16 (2024) vs MacBook Pro 16: Which should you buy?

An epic Mac vs. PC showdown like it's the mid-2000s all over again

At the end of the day, these are both super premium machines, so there really isn't a bad choice in sight, assuming you won't have to take out a second mortgage to afford one of these computers. Plus, since one is a Mac and one runs Windows, if you strongly prefer one operating system over the other for any number of reasons, the choice becomes quite simple.

Nonetheless, thanks to some extra power and added versatility in areas like gaming or display choice, the Razer Blade 16 is our top choice overall. However, if you prefer Macs or just want a Final Cut powerhouse, the MacBook may well be the better choice for you.

Razer Blade 16 (2024) Winner The Razer Blade 16 is an absolute beast of a machine. With a 14th-gen Intel Core i9, up to an RTX 4090, up to 96GB of RAM, and a 240Hz display, this laptop can outcompete most premium desktops. Razer's Blade 16 is seriously impressive. $3600 at Amazon $3800 at Best Buy $3000 at Razer

The Razer Blade 16 is a big, powerful computer with a top-tier Intel Core i9 chip, up to an RTX 4090, and as much storage and memory as you could want. Whatever you're doing, you can do it anywhere with a Blade 16, if you can afford one.