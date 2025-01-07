Gaming juggernaut Razer has announced the next-generation Blade 16 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, which will ship with a bevy of internal and external upgrades, including a number of firsts for the 16-inch edition of Razer's workhorse gaming laptop. Here's everything we know about the new 16-inch Razer Blade.

The next-generation Blade 16

Powered by AMD CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs

The powerhouse laptop will sport the searingly powerful AMD Ryzen 9 AI CPUs, which Razer says will go as high as the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, marking the first time a Blade 16 carries an AMD CPU. These CPUs will ready the Blade 16 for AI features such as Copilot+. As for the graphics, the new Blade 16 will be equipped with NVIDIA's new 50 series GPUs, whose precise specs are not yet known at the time of writing, but we have an idea of what to expect.

Thinner design and a new keyboard

The 2025 Blade 16 will be the thinnest yet, measuring just 0.59 inches at its thinnest point, a reduction of 32% from previous generations. Among the most exciting developments on the new Blade 16 is a redesigned keyboard that features 1.5 mm of travel, a 50% increase over the 1.0 mm keyboard on past generations. This should yield a far more tactile experience with improved feedback for gaming. No word yet from Razer on whether this new keyboard design will launch on the next generations of the other-sized Blades, as they are yet to be announced.

New cooling solution, same previous gen display

The unibody chassis, milled from a single piece of aluminum, will incorporate a "bespoke vapor chamber cooling solution" to aid in cooling the Blade 16 despite its thinner design. This will present something of a "bump" at the rear half of the underside of the body, as well as a reminder that the .59-inch measurement is at the laptops thinnest point.

One aspect that won't be getting an upgrade is the display, as the new Blade 16 features the same QHD+ 240Hz OLED display as the previous generation, capable of achieving a 0.2 ms response time. Of course, that's still an impressive laptop today, so this isn't really a negative.

A partial announcement, but a lot to forward to

In years past, Razer's CES announcements have often included information on various models, but this year Razer sees fit to leave us wanting more. Neither pricing nor a specific release date has been announced, but Razer expects these to be available for purchase in Q1 of 2025.