Razer has always made some of the best gaming laptops, but in 2023, the lineup has two new options. You can find the Razer Blade 16 (2023), or the bigger Razer Blade 18 right alongside the smaller Blade 14 and classic Razer Blade 16. The Razer Blade 16 is the newer device with features like a bigger 16-inch screen, the latest RTX graphics, and 13th-generation Intel CPUs. So, if you're looking to buy one, we have you covered with a look at all the configurations you can buy.

Razer Blade 16 (2023) configurations

The best place to buy the Razer Blade 16 (2023) is through Razer.com. From here, you'll find the most possible configurations for the GPU, and even the display. We'll be using the $2,700 base model as a reference here. It is the black unit, that comes with the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a QHD+ 240Hz display. There's only one CPU option across all models, and it's the Intel Core i9-13950HX.

GPU

We start first with the GPU upgrades. As stock, you'll get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. This is pretty fine for gaming as is since it has 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. However, if you want a faster GPU with more VRAM for better performance in games and when using GPU-intensive applications, you might want to consider upgrading. There's the RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 RAM (this won't make too much of a difference) as a second option. Then there's the GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. We suggest this as the option for most people. At the top, there's also the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is now pushing close to the desktop-class performance.

GPU option Price GeForce RTX 4060 +$0 GeForce RTX 4070 +$300 GeForce RTX 4080 +$900 GeForce RTX 4090 +$1,600

Color

There are two color options for the Razer Blade 16. It's either Black or Mercury. Black models come with all GPU options. You only get the Mercury option when choosing the RTX 4080 GPU.

Color+ GPU option Price Black+ GeForce RTX 4060 +$0 Black+ GeForce RTX 4070 +$300 Black+ GeForce RTX 4080 +$900 Mercury+ GeForce RTX 4080 +$1,100 Black+ GeForce RTX 4090 +$1,600

Display

There are two display options on the Razer Blade 16. All display panels have a tall 16:10 aspect ratio for added multitasking and side-by-side productivity. The first is the dual-mode mini LED display that hits up to 1,000 nits brightness in two refresh rates and resolutions of 3840x2400 or 1920x1200 resolution. The second is the QHD+ resolution display which can hit a 240Hz refresh rate.

The display you choose really depends on what's more important to you. Do you want a screen that is smarter and can adapt to your workflow and a screen that has great brightness and color accuracy? Or do you want a display that puts refresh rates first for a better gaming experience? Here are your options.

Keep in mind, though, that the QHD+ display is available on models with RTX 4060, RTX 4070, and RTX 4080 graphics. Models with the RTX 4080 feature both QHD+ and Dual UHD+FHD. Finally, models with RTX 4090 graphics only feature Dual UHD+FHD.

Screen and graphics option Price QHD+ 240Hz and RTX 4060 graphics +$0 QHD+ 240Hz and RTX 4070 graphics +$300 QHD+240Hz and RTX 4080 graphics +$900 Dual UHD+FHD Mini LED and RTX 4070 graphics +$600 Dual UHD+FHD Mini LED and RTX 4080 graphics +$1,100 Dual UHD+FHD Mini LED with RTX 4090 graphics +$1,600

Storage

This needs no explanation, but the more storage, the better on a laptop. You'll have more room to download your favorite games and store away your precious files and memories. There are two storage options on the Razer Blade 16. It's either 1TB or 2TB SSDs. Unfortunately, though, the 2TB SSD only comes on the model with RTX 4090 graphics at the moment.

Storage and graphics options Price 1TB with RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080 graphics +$0 2TB with RTX 4090 graphics +$1,600

RAM

Similar to storage, the more RAM on your laptop, the better. It can result in faster gaming performance since your system will have more resources and feel slightly faster. More RAM also benefits tasks like opening more tabs in your web browser. There are only two RAM options on the Razer Blade 16. And it's either 16GB or 32GB. Unfortunately, though, RAM upgrades are limited based on which model you choose.

RAM and graphics option Price 16GB RAM and RTX 4060 graphics +$0 16GB RAM and RTX 4070 graphics (also has QHD+ or Dual UHD+FHD+ display) +$300 32GB RAM and RTX 4070 graphics (also has QHD+ or Dual UHD+FHD+ display) +$600 32GB RAM and RTX 4080 graphics +$900 32GBRAM and RTX 4090 graphics +$1,600

Those are all the configuration options we can find for the Razer Blade 16 right now. As you can tell, there are lots of options. If you found something that suits your needs, you can buy the Razer Blade 16 with the link below. If you don't think that it fits your needs, then don't worry, there are plenty of other great laptops out there.