Razer Blade 17 vs MacBook Pro 16: Which should you buy?

Choosing your next computer isn’t always easy, especially when you’re investing in a somewhat expensive device. There are plenty of decent laptops, Macs, and gaming laptops — deciding which one is right for you can be confusing. To make the selection process simpler for you, we’re breaking down two powerhouses manufactured by Razer and Apple. This is the Razer Blade 17 vs MacBook Pro 16: The battle of Pro laptops.

Razer Blade 17 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16: Specifications

Razer Blade 17 Apple MacBook Pro 16 CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) Apple M1 Pro (10-Core CPU)

Apple M1 Max (10-Core CPU) Graphics Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)

Apple M1 Pro (16-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (24-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (32-Core GPU) Body 19.9 x 395 x 260mm

2.75kg 16.8 x 355.7 x 248.1mm

2.1kg for M1 Pro, 2.2kg for M1 Max Display 17.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 360Hz, 100% sRGB, 300 nits

17.3-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, 300 nits

17.3-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 300 nits

17.3-inch Ultra HD (3820 x 2160) IPS, 144Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, 400 nits 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 x 2234), up to 1600 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz Ports 3 x USB-A

2 x USB-C

HDMI 2.1

RJ45 2.5Gb Ethernet

UHS-II SD Card Reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Power port

Kensington lock port 3x USB-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort

HDMI

3.5mm headphone jack

MagSafe 3

SD Card slot Storage 1TB (Up to 4TB) 512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB RAM 32GB

64GB 16GB

32GB

64GB Battery 82Whr 100Whr Audio 8-speaker stereo setup High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Camera Full HD 1080p

IR webcam for facial recognition HD 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Black with green Razer logo on lid Silver

Space Gray Price Starts at $2,699 Starts at $2,499

Design

Design is a subjective matter, but we still can make objective observations and judge accordingly. Both laptops feature relatively thick aluminum builds, due to the extraordinary processing powers they house. Notably, though, the Razer Blade 17 has a bigger display chin when compared to the MacBook Pro. The latter includes a top notch that houses the webcam, which allows the top bezel to be thinner as well. The bezels on the sides are extremely thin on both devices — only the different top and bottom ones stand out.

For the most part, both the Razer Blade 17 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro offer the same design — apart from what we’ve pointed out earlier. If you’re a fan of RGB backlit keyboards, then the Razer earns more points. Both laptops come with a variety of ports to attach external accessories. The Razer still includes USB-A ports, while the MacBook doesn’t. So if you depend on USB-A accessories, you might want to consider the Razer because you can’t connect them to the Mac without a dongle. Apple’s Pro computer earns extra design points for finish options — it’s available in Silver and Space Gray. On the other hand, the Razer only comes in Black. Either way, you can always buy a skin or a case to change the look of your computer.

Display

When it comes to display, these devices both have their strengths and weaknesses. The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a stunning 3456-by-2234 screen with clean, rounded corners. On the contrary, the base model of the Razer Blade 17 comes with a 1920-by-1080 resolution and traditional, straight corners. Personally, I find the rounded ones more appealing and modern, but to each their own.

If you’re an active gamer, a higher refresh rate equates a smoother gaming experience. While the MacBook Pro supports 120Hz — thanks to its ProMotion display technology — the Razer Blade 17 beats it with up to 360Hz on the base model. However, the MacBook Pro has a peak brightness of 1600 nits, while its rival doesn’t go above 400. So if you work in bright environments, you might want to consider the Mac. If you game a lot, the Razer might make more sense to you considering the smoother resfrehs rate. Which display is better depends on whether you’d rather have higher resolution and brightness or a smoother refresh rate.

Performance

Depending on the configuration you go for, the performance is going to differ accordingly. Both base models of these laptops pack powerful punches, but the MacBook Pro has the advantage of the M1 Max chip when maxed out. The Razer Blade 17 isn’t available for purchase yet — so benchmark results and accurate performance comparisons in daily life tasks are still limited.

When it comes to storage, Apple’s Pro laptop comes with 512GB while Razer’s goes for 1TB. However, the Razer can only be upgraded to 4TB, while the MacBook Pro can pack up to 8TB (!). So if you’re going to store plenty of large files locally on your laptop, the MacBook Pro offers more storage options. Apple’s laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, but it can be upgraded to up to 64GB. On the contrary, the base model of the Razer Blade 17 comes with 32GB but can also be upgraded to 64GB.

The MacBook Pro runs macOS Monterey, while the Razer Blade 17 is powered by Windows 11. We won’t compare the two operating systems as they both offer the same main sets of features you’d expect from a desktop OS. Which one is better depends on your workflows, use cases, and the ecosystem you’re trapped in (assuming you are). Both macOS Monterey and Windows 11 are the latest from Apple and Microsoft respectively. So by buying either device, you’re taking advantage of the newest features and security patches each company has to offer. It’s worth mentioning, though, that macOS and the Mac are both developed and produced by Apple, leading to near-perfect optimizations and compatibilities.

Bottom Line

The MacBook Pro 16 is $200 cheaper than the Razer Blade 17. The former starts at $2,499 while the latter starts at $2,699 — so if you’re on a limited budget, you can save that amount if you go for the Mac. As we’ve highlighted, they both have their own unique pros and cons. Which device is right for you depends on the compromises you’re willing to make and your priorities. Ultimately, they’re both powerhouses that likely won’t disappoint. It’s worth mentioning, though, that the Razer Blade 17 is still unavailable for purchase. So if you need a Pro laptop right now, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the way to go.

