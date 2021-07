The new Razer Blade 17 packs a Core i9-11900H and RTX 3080 graphics

Today, Razer is announcing its new Razer Blade 17, along with a refresh of its base model Razer Blade 15. The Blade 17’s claim to fame is that it has the most powerful Intel processor found in a Razer laptop to date. It includes an Intel Core i9-11900H.

The CPU has eight cores and 16 threads, maxing out at a turbo frequency of 4.9GHz. As Razer says, this offers performance levels “previously unheard of in an Intel-based Razer laptop”. Of course, the firm has never had to say “Intel-based” before, because up until a month ago when it introduced an AMD laptop, it only made Intel-powered PCs.

On top of that, it’s got up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and up to a 4K touchscreen. Unlike the 15-inch version, there’s no 4K OLED model, as 17.3-inch OLED panels still don’t exist.

“The Blade 17 has been a staple in the premium gaming laptop space for years, and it’s crucial that we continue to deliver the kind of mind-blowing performance and impeccable quality that our fans expect and deserve,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “Continuously integrating improvements while introducing the newest, top-of-the-line hardware advancements is what gives the Blade family its ‘edge’. Razer Blades have always been synonymous with style and power, and we intend to keep it that way.”

Aside from that, you’ll also find that the new Razer Blade 17 comes with a 1080p webcam, per-key Chroma RGB lighting, THX Spatial Audio, and more.

Razer Blade 17 specs Model Razer Blade 17 – QHD 165Hz RTX 3060 Razer Blade 17 – FHD 360Hz RTX 3060 Razer Blade 17 – QHD 165Hz RTX 3070 Razer Blade 17 – QHD 240Hz RTX 3070 Razer Blade 17 – FHD 360Hz RTX 3070 Razer Blade 17 – FHD 360Hz RTX 3080 Razer Blade 17 – UHD RTX 3080 Product Number RZ09-0406A*R3 RZ09-0368B*C2 RZ09-0368C*C3 RZ09-0406B*R3 RZ09-0406B*R3 RZ09-0406C*R3 RZ09-0406C*R3 Price $2,399.99 $2,499.99 $2,699.99 $2,799.99 $2,799.99 $3,299.99 $3,699.99 OS Windows 10 Home – 64-bit Processor 2.3GHz 8-core Intel i7-11800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz, with 24MB of Cache 2.5GHz 8-core Intel i9-11900H processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.9GHz, with 24MB of Cache Display Fast 165Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-grade display illuminated with LED technology; 2560 x 1440 native resolution at 169 pixels per inch with a 100% sRGB color support. Matte Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

Up to 300 nits of brightness

100% sRGB Color Gamut Ultra fast 360Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-grade display illuminated with LED technology; 1920 x 1080 native resolution at 127 pixels per inch with a 100% sRGB color support. Matte-Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

Up to 300 nits typical brightness

100% sRGB Color Gamu Fast 165Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-grade display illuminated with LED technology; 2560 x 1440 native resolution at 169 pixels per inch with a 100% sRGB color support. Matte Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

Up to 300 nits of brightness

100% sRGB Color Gamut Fast 240Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPSgrade display illuminated with LED technology; 2560 x 1440 with a 100% DCI-P3 color support. Matte Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

Up to 300 nits of brightness

100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut Ultra fast 360Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-grade display illuminated with LED technology; 1920 x 1080 native resolution at 127 pixels per inch with a 100% sRGB color support. Matte-Display surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

Up to 300 nits typical brightness

100% sRGB Color Gamut Fast 120Hz 17.3-inch (diagonal) IPS-Grade touch display illuminated with LED technology; 3840 x 2160 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch. Surrounded with micro edge bezels of 6.0mm (Left & Right).

Up to 400 nits of brightness

100% Adobe RGB Color Gamut Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe upgradeable to 4TB SSD

Open M.2 Slot – Supports PCIe and SATA SSDs, upgradeable to 4TB SSD Memory 16GB of 3200MHz Dual-Channel DDR4

Upgradeable to 64GB 32GB of 3200MHz Dual-Channel DDR4

Upgradeable to 64GB Ports Three USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

Two Thunderbolt 4 Ports (USB-C 3.2 Gen2)

One RJ45 – 2.5Gb ethernet

One Power Port

One HDMI 2.1

One UHS-III SD Card Reader Keyboard and trackpad Per-Key RGB powered by Razer Chroma™ anti-ghosting backlit keyboard

Improved Glass Touchpad with Microsoft Precision Touch for multi-touch gestures Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX210) – 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz

802.11ax Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible

Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology Camera Full HD webcam 1080p with Windows Hello IR HD webcam Audio 4x Speakers for Stereo Speakers

4-Mic Array Configuration

THX Spatial Audio Support Battery and power Built-in 70.5WHr lithium polymer battery

Compact 230W Power Adapter Body Height: 0.78 inches (19.9 mm)

Width: 15.55 inches (395 mm)

Depth: 10.24 inches (260 mm)

Weight: 6.06 pounds (2.75 kg) Material Anodized Matte Black with Anti-Fingerprint Coating

As mentioned, the Razer Blade 15 is also getting a refresh, although just the base model. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced got a refresh a couple of months ago. Starting at $1,799.99, it now comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, and RTX 3070 graphics. Naturally, the new Tiger Lake processor comes with other perks like PCI 4.0 slots for expandable storage and Thunderbolt 4.

Both the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17 are available for pre-order now on Razer.com.