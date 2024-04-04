Key Takeaways The Razer Blade 18 is the first Thunderbolt 5 laptop, with double the bandwidth for more connectivity options.

World's first 4K 200Hz display on a laptop is available as an optional upgrade.

It also boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and up to an RTX 4090 GPU for top-tier performance.

Razer has finally officially launched the Blade 18, after announcing it at the start of the year. Razer's largest laptop, and one of the largest laptops in general, is taking things to the next level by being the first laptop with Thunderbolt 5 support, but also the first with a 4K display with a 200Hz refresh rate. Just like the previous model, it comes with an exorbitant price tag, but if you can afford it, this is one of the most capable laptops out there.

Thunderbolt 5 delivers much more bandwidth

Even more high-resolution screens

As mentioned above, one of the big headlining features of the Razer Blade 18 is that it comes with Thunderbolt 5, the latest version of Intel's high-speed interface. Thunderbolt 5 promises double the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4, going from 40Gbps to 80Gbps bi-directional bandwidth, allowing for triple 4K displays to be connected without any workarounds. Perhaps even more interesting is that Thunderbolt 5 also features dynamically reconfigurable lanes, meaning you can get up to 120Gbps of bandwidth in a single direction, so you can drive higher resolution displays.

World's first 4K 200Hz display on a laptop

You'll have to pay extra, though

In addition to being the first laptop in the world to have Thunderbolt 5, the Razer Blade 18 also has the world's first 4K 200Hz display on a laptop. This is the top-tier configuration, and it's made for those who want it all, so you can edit video and photos with as much resolution as possible, but still have high framerates for gaming. Of course, this option is also incredibly expensive, especially because it's paired with other top-of-the line configuration s like 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, so you'll be paying $4,799 for this one.

The base model includes a more modest Quad HD+ panel, but it uses Mini-LED for local dimming, and it has a super-smooth 300Hz refresh rate, making it more suitable for gamers.

All the power you could want

Intel Core HX processors and up to an RTX 4090

Of course, all of this is only part of the beastly specs of this machine. For starters, the new Razer Blade 18 comes with an Intel Core i9-14900HX, an incredibly powerful processor with 24 cores and 32 threads running at up to 5.8GHz. That's paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, which is running at its maximum design power of 175W, so this will give you one of the best gaming experiences you can get.

As mentioned above, you can also configure the Razer Blade 18 with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage split across two M.2 SSDs, so there's nothing you'll be missing here, if you're willing to pay for it.

All of that fits in a chassis that's just under 22mm thick, making it somewhat portable. Of course, it still starts at 6.8 pounds, so portability obviously isn't a focus.

If you want to buy the Razer Blade 18, you'll need to be ready to shell out at least $3,099.99, but you're getting a heck of a machine for that price. You can check it out below.