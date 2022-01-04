Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

It’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15 and 17). There are also new GPU options from NVIDIA plus some other improvements, but the overall design and features are mostly unchanged.

Starting with improvements that apply to all the models, there are brand-new GPUs from NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and TX 3080 Ti, delivering some extra graphics performance. Razer says the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU offers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX, which is a bold claim. The company also touts the RTX 3070 Ti as being 70% more powerful than a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, but didn’t compare it to the standard RTX 3070.

One other improvement that all models now benefit from is the 1080p webcam with Windows Hello support. Most models of the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 already had it last year, but the Blade 14 gets it this year, too, so you get better image quality for streaming and video chats right out of the box.

For the Blade 14 (2022), Razer has upgraded the processor to AMD’s newest Ryzen 9 6900HX, which has 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.6GHz. On paper, it sounds similar to the last generation but there are some core improvements that give you better performance. There’s also new, more affordable version of the laptop this year, featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and a Full HD 144Hz display, which starts at $1,999.99. The other models have been upgraded with the new RTX models mentioned above, and they have a Quad HD 165Hz display.

As for the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 2022 models, they come with Intel’s new 12th-generation Intel Core mobile processors, either a Core i7-12800H or a Core i9-12900HK. These are both 14-core processors featuring six performance cores and eight efficient cores, similar to what we saw in Intel’s desktop processors a few months ago. This should result in both big performance gains and significant power savings when the extra power isn’t needed. GPU options range from the GeForce RTX 3060 to an RTX 3080 Ti.

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) also has a significant change in that it no longer comes with an OLED display option. The 4K panel configuration is now an IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which admittedly might make more sense for a gaming laptop. The OLED panel only had a 60Hz refresh rate, so this is a definite upgrade in that regard and takes advantage of the extra horsepower of the GPU.

Aside from that, the laptops are mostly the same. Both the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 2022 models offer a Full HD 360Hz, Quad HD 240 Hz, or Ultra HD 144Hz display option. The Blade 17 also has a model with a Quad HD 165Hz refresh rate, which is the most affordable of the bunch.

As for pricing and availability, the Razer Blade 15 and 17 will both go up for pre-order on January 25th. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,499.99, while the Razer Blade 17 starts at $2,799.99. Pre-orders for the Blade 14 will open a little later on February 10th, starting at $1,999.99 for the base model. All three laptops should start shipping in the first quarter of the year.