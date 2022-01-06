Razer Blade (2022): Release date, price, and everything else

At CES 2022, everyone is showing off their latest and greatest laptops, and Razer introduced upgraded versions of its main three Razer Blade laptops, the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models naturally come with upgraded specs compared to the previous generations, featuring the latest hardware from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. They also come with upgraded cameras across the board and other smaller improvements.

This is more of hardware refresh, so in terms of design and features, not a whole lot has changed. Still, it’s a notable upgrade to one of the best gaming laptops out there. Let’s dive into what you need to know.

Specs

Razer Blade (2022) Specs Razer Blade 14 (2022) Razer Blade 15 (2022) Razer Blade 17 (2022) Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX (8 cores, 16 threads, 20MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz) 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Graphics

Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)

Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)

Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)

RAM 16GB dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz (soldered) 16GB dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz (slotted, upgradeable to 64GB) 32GB dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz (slotted, upgradeable to 64GB) Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (upgradeable to 2TB) 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (upgradeable to 2TB)

Open M.2 slot for expansion (up to 2TB) 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (upgradeable to 4TB)

Open M.2 slot for expansion (up to 4TB) Display 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 100% sRGB

14-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 165HZ, AMD FreeSync Premium, up to 100% DCI-P3 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 360Hz, up to 100% sRGB

15.6-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 240Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 100% DCI-P3

15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) IPS, 144Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Corning Gorilla Glass 17.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 360Hz, 100% sRGB, 300 nits

17.3-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, 300 nits

17.3-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 300 nits

17.3-inch Ultra HD (3820 x 2160) IPS, 144Hz, 100% Adobe RGB, 400 nits Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers 8-speaker stereo setup Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam Full HD 1080p webcam Full HD 1080p webcam Windows Hello Facial recognition with IR webcam Facial recognition with IR webcam Facial recognition with IR webcam Battery 61.6Whr battery

230W charger 80Whr battery

230W charger 82Whr battery

280W charger Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone jack

Power port

Kensington lock port 3 x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 Ports (USB-C)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x UHS-II SD Card Reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Power port

Kensington lock port 3 x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 Ports (USB-C)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 2.5Gb Ethernet

1 x UHS-II SD Card Reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Power port

Kensington lock port Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX1690)

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX1690)

Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Black with green Razer logo on lid Black with green Razer logo on lid Black with green Razer logo on lid Size (W x D x H) 319.7 x 220 x 16.8mm (12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 in) 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm (13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 in) 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 in) Weight 1.78 kg (3.92lbs) Most SKUs: 2.01 kg (4.4lbs)

4K: 2.08 kg (4.59 lbs) 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) Starting price $1,999.99 / €2,199.99 $2,499.99 / €2,799.99 $2,699.99 / €2,999.99

What is the release date of the Razer Blade 2022 models?

As with most laptops announced at CES 2022, the new Razer Blade models aren’t available right away, and they have slightly different release dates across the different models. The Razer Blade 15 and 17 are available first, with pre-orders launching on January 25th. Full availability will happen later in the first quarter of this year.

Pre-orders for the Razer Blade 14 2022 are coming a little later, on February 10th. You can still expect the laptop to launch at some point in the first quarter of the year, though we don’t know a specific date yet.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that certain models may launch sooner than others. Many companies tend to have phased launches, particularly with the ongoing chip supply shortage making it harder to get new parts.

What is the price of the Razer Blade 2022 models?

Each of the three laptops on this list has a few different configurations, so prices for all of them are going to depend on the model you get.

The Razer Blade 14 (2022) starts at $1,999.99, which is actually cheaper than last year’s model because it now starts with a GeForce RTX 3060. Razer didn’t share the prices for every configuration, but the 2021 model of the Razer Blade 14 maxed out at $2,799.99 with a GeForce RTX 3080. Prices for the new model should be somewhere around that, potentially somewhat higher.

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) starts at $2,499.99 for the model with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a Quad HD 240HZ display. The models with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cost $2,999.99, and most models with an RTX 3080 Ti cost $3,699.99, except for the 4K AMOLED option, which goes up to $3,999.99. That’s quite hefty, but this is one of the best 15-inch laptops on the market.

Finally, the Razer Blade 17 (2022) starts at $2,799.99, and that’s the price for the model with a GeForce RTX 3060 and a Quad HD 165Hz display. Models that include a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cost $3,199.99 and most of the models with an RTX 3080 Ti cost $3,999.99. The 4K 144Hz panel is the exception, which costs $4,299.99.

What’s new in the Razer Blade 2022 models?

The new Razer Blade models are mostly a hardware refresh, featuring new components from AMD (in the Blade 14), Intel (Blade 15 and 17), and NVIDIA (all models). However, there are some other upgrades, too.

Upgraded specs

The Razer Blade 15 and 17 now come with Intel’s 12th-generation H-series Core processors, specifically the Core i7-12800H or Core i9-12900HK. These new processors come with a new hybrid architecture that combines high-performance cores and efficient cores to achieve both better performance and less power consumption. These two models come with six high-performance cores and eight efficient cores, for a total of 20 processing threads.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blade 14 comes with AMD’s new Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. This one is still using a more traditional core structure, and it has 8 cores and 16 threads like its predecessor, along with 4.6GHz boost speeds. Despite being more similar, it’s still packing some under-the-hood improvements so it’s even more powerful than last year’s model.

Both the new AMD and Intel processors add support for DDR5 RAM, which is what Razer is using across the board, with clock speeds up to 4800MHz. This new memory should be significantly faster than DDR4, so you can expect better performance from that too. Similarly, all these laptops now come with PCIe Gen 4 SSDs for storage, offering more speed on that front, too.

As for graphics, all of these laptops come with the new and improved GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, particularly the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti. Razer claims the RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU offers more performance than the Titan RTX GPU for desktops, and it comes with 16GB of GDRR6 memory, while some of the RTX 3080 models still had 8GB of memory. Meanwhile, the RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than the RTX 2070 Super, though Razer didn’t say how much faster it is compared to the standard RTX 3070.

1080p Windows Hello cameras everywhere

Many of the Razer Blade models from 2021 already come with Full HD 1080p webcams, but now, it’s the standard across all models. Some models of the Razer Blade 15 2021 (specifically the Blade 15 Base) still had a 720p webcam without Windows Hello, and the Blade 14 also had a 720p camera with Windows Hello. Now, all of the models have Full HD cameras and Windows Hello support, which makes perfect sense in the world of remote work we live in today. It might also be good if you like streaming your games online.

A 4K 144Hz display (Blade 15 and 17)

The 2021 models of the Razer Blade 15 launched with a 4K AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, but it looks like the 2022 models are dropping that option. Now, the top-tier configuration comes with a 4K IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which you may consider an upgrade if you plan to use the laptop for gaming.

The Razer Blade 17 already had a 4K IPS panel option, but it had a 120Hz refresh rate. This year’s model has a slightly smoother 144Hz panel, so that’s a small upgrade, too.

Where can I buy the Razer Blade 2022 models?

Razer sells its laptops through its own online store, and that’s one of the places you’re likely to find it first. Amazon also tends to be one of the first to have Razer’s products available, usually launching them day-and-date with Razer’s own store.

At writing time, the laptops aren’t yet available, and we’ll update this page once the laptops are available.

FAQs

What resolution and refresh rate options are available for Razer Blade (2022)? Is it available with OLED? The resolution and refresh rate options available for the 2022 Razer Blade models vary depending on the model. The configurations available are as follows: Razer Blade 14: Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 144Hz, IPS

Quad HD (2560 x 1440) at 165HZ IPS Razer Blade 15: Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 360Hz, IPS

Quad HD (2560 x 1440) at 240Hz, IPS

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) at 144Hz, IPS Razer Blade 17: Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 360Hz, IPS

Quad HD (2560 x 1440) at 165Hz, IPS

Quad HD (2560 x 1440) at 240Hz, IPS

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) at 144Hz, IPS While last year’s Razer Blade 15 offered an Ultra HD model with a 60Hz OLED panel, that’s no longer the case this year. Instead, Razer has opted to offer a higher refresh rate with an IPS panel. Currently, no OLED displays for laptops support high refresh rates beyond 90Hz.

What configurations are available for Razer Blade (2022)? There are multiple configurations available for each of the sizes of the Razer Blade 2022 models. Many of the specs, including RAM and storage, are the same across the board, so we’re focusing on the things that change here. Here’s the full list of configurations and prices you’ll be able to get: CPU GPU Display Price Razer Blade 14 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Full HD, 144Hz, IPS $1,999.99 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Quad HD, 165Hz, IPS TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Quad HD, 165Hz, IPS TBD Razer Blade 15 Intel Core i7-12800H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Quad HD, 240Hz, IPS $2,499.99 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Full HD, 360Hz, IPS $2,999.99 Quad HD, 240Hz, IPS $2,999.99 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Full HD, 360Hz, IPS $3,699.99 Quad HD, 240Hz, IPS $3,699.99 Intel Core i9-12900H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ultra HD, 144Hz, IPS $3,999.99 Razer Blade 17 Intel Core i7-12800H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Quad HD, 165Hz, IPS $2,699.99 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Full HD, 360Hz, IPS $3,199.99 Quad HD, 240Hz, IPS $3,199.99 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Full HD, 360Hz, IPS $3,999.99 Quad HD, 240Hz, IPS $3,999.99 Intel core i9-12900H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ultra HD, 144Hz, IPS $4,299.99

Does the Razer Blade (2022) have a good webcam? Is it good for streaming? For 2022, Razer has made all of its Blade models equal in terms of webcam quality. All three sizes and all models now come with a Full HD camera with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. That’s an upgrade for some models that still had 720p webcams, and it makes the Blade laptops have some of the better webcams out there. Many laptops still have 720p cameras, which can be serviceable in a pinch, but aren’t great for more regular use. While you shouldn’t expect the same quality as you’d get in a premium external webcam, the cameras on the Razer Blade 2022 models are quite good, and if you enjoy streaming your games online, these give you a great way to get started. It’s also great if you use this laptop for remote work or school, since you’ll look that much sharper in your video calls and meetings.

Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in the Razer Blade (2022)? Being able to upgrade your laptop after you’ve bought it is important, especially if you’re a gamer. Some specs may be outdated earlier than others, or it may simply be more expensive to buy an upgraded model out of the box compared to upgrading it yourself after the fact. Thankfully, Razer gives you options, particularly on the Blade 15 and 17. These two models come with 16GB of dual-channel slotted RAM, meaning you can open up the laptop and upgrade the RAM yourself up to 64GB. These models also include a 1TB M.2 SSD (which you can replace) and an extra open M.2 slot so you can add more storage without throwing away the SSD you already have. For the Blade 15, Razer says each slot supports a 2TB SSD, while the Blade 17 supports 4TB in each slot. The Razer Blade 14 is a bit more limiting in this regard. The RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, so you won’t be able to upgrade past the 16GB included with the laptop. Meanwhile, the included M.2 SSD is replaceable, but you only get one slot, so officially, you can only go up to 2TB in total.

Does the Razer Blade have Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt can be very useful if you’re planning to use your laptop in a complex desktop setup. Thunderbolt ports have a lot of bandwidth (40Gbps), and paired with Thunderbolt docks, they can be used to connect multiple displays and peripherals using a single port on your laptop. The Razer Blade 15 and 17 both have a pair of Thunderbolt ports, so you can do exactly that. If you have a gaming setup with multiple monitors, a high quality webcam, a mouse, and a keyboard, you can use a single cable to hook it all up to your laptop. You can also use Thunderbolt to connect external GPUs, but that’s a use case you probably don’t need right now considering the laptop itself has a powerful GPU already. Thunderbolt is a proprietary Intel technology, however, so the Razer Blade 14, which has an AMD processor, doesn’t support it. You still get two fast USB Type-C ports, which can also be used for peripherals and external displays, but they’re not quite as capable. Thankfully, all three laptops also have a wide range of ports built right in, so Thunderbolt isn’t a necessity for most users.

Is the Razer Blade (2022) thick and heavy? Gaming laptops have very powerful hardware, and that means it generates a lot of heat, and thus requires bigger and better cooling systems. That means gaming laptops are generally much bigger and heavier than a typical laptop, and while that’s true here, it’s not as bad as some other models. The Razer Blade 14 measures under 17mm in thickness, which is very impressive for the specs it has packed inside. It weighs 3.92lbs, so while it’s not super light, it’s still reasonably portable for what it is. The Razer Blade 15 is naturally bigger and heavier, but it’s still under 17mmm thick. Its weight starts at 4.4lbs, which is certainly heavier than a regular 15-inch ultrabook, but again, not as bad as it could be. The Razer Blade 17 is the biggest of the bunch, and it doesn’t try to hide it. It’s just under 20mm thick, so it’s certainly a bit bulkier, and it weighs a whopping 6.06lbs, so this isn’t a laptop you want to carry around all day. In fairness, comparing it to other 17-inch gaming laptops, it’s not worse than most others, but it’s certainly not light.

What colors does the Razer Blade (2022) come in? In typical Razer fashion, all 2022 models of the Razer Blade come in a single color option, and that’s black. It’s rare that the company gives you more options on that front. If you want a bit of flair, however, the three models do have per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting, so you can make the keyboard look exactly how you want it to.

Can I replace the battery in the Razer Blade (2022)? If your laptop’s battery starts to swell or have any other kind of problem, it may need to be replaced as soon as possible. Technically speaking, you may be able to find replacement batteries online and try to replace them yourself. However, Razer says batteries should only be replaced by authorized service centers, and any damage or problems caused by replacing it yourself may void your warranty.

Does the Razer Blade (2022) have USB Type-C charging? USB Type-C ports have become the de facto standard for charging most of our devices, whether that’s phones, accessories, and even laptops. If you want to charge your Razer Blade laptop with a USB Type-C charger, you technically can, but it’s not designed for that. All three Razer Blade models ship with a proprietary charger than can deliver the necessary power to charge a high-end laptop (230W for the Blade 14 and 15, 280W for the Blade 17). Most USB Type-C chargers and ports can only support up to 100W of power, so while it can charge your laptop, it won’t be able to do it while the laptop is being used. During high-intensity workloads, you may still lose battery if you’re connected with USB Type-C. Recently, USB Type-C certification was introduced for 240W chargers, but this specification isn’t widely used yet, so you shouldn’t count on it.