Razer’s latest Blade laptops are up to $400 off on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is on its way out, but there are still some great deals you can take advantage of right now. Case in point, the Microsoft Store is offering some hefty discounts on a couple of Razer Blade laptops to line up with Prime Day – and they’re the latest models available, too. We haven’t been able to find these prices anywhere else, so it’s a great opportunity to buy yourself a great gaming laptop.

First off, there’s the Razer Blade 15. The configuration Microsoft is offering comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H, which is a 14-core, 20-thread processor with clock speeds up to 4.7GHz. That’s paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, currently the fastest laptop GPU out there, and you also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is a beastly laptop and it will handle just about any game you throw at it just fine. And to match that, you get a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate, allowing for split-second reactions in competitive titles.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, you usually have to pay the Razer tax – these laptops don’t come cheap. This configuration usually costs $3,699.99, but Microsoft is slashing a whopping $400 off its usual price, so you can get it for $3,299.99. Granted, that’s still not cheap, but for a top-of-the-line laptop like this, it’s a solid price, and certainly more palatable than MSRP.

Razer Blade 15 ($400 off) The Razer Blade 15 is a powerful 15-inch gaming laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia graphics, It also has a super-fast 360Hz display, and right now, it's $400 cheaper than usual. See at Microsoft

The Razer Blade 15 even has a great webcam with 1080p resolution and Windows Hello facial recognition, things you don’t see that often in gaming laptops. There are also plenty of ports with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one standard USB-C port, three USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader.

If you want something a bit more compact, though, there’s the Razer Blade 14, too. This one is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, an 8-core, 16-thread processor that boosts up to 4.9GHz. This configuration includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, which is still more than enough to run modern games, and you also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can enjoy your games on a Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, too, giving you a great balance of image quality and smoothness.

Usually, this configuration goes for $2,599.99, but the Microsoft Store is giving you $300 off on, so this powerful and compact laptop can be yours for $2,299.99.

Razer Blade 14 ($300 off) The Razer Blade 14 is a compact laptop that still packs top-tier AMD processors and powerful Nvidia graphics. Plus, it has a Quad HD 165Hz display that's great for gaming and productivity. It's $300 off, so it's a great time to buy it. See at Microsoft

Just like with the Blade 15, you also get a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello above that display. Connectivity is solid, too, with two USB Type-C ports (with DisplayPort and charging), two USB Type-A ports, and HDMI. There’s no Thunderbolt here, because it’s an AMD laptop. We should also mention you can’t upgrade the RAM on the Blade 14, though 16GB should be good enough for a long time.

Unlike “proper” Prime Day deals, these Razer Blade discounts are technically running until the end of the week, but they may go out of stock. In fact, at one point the Razer Blade 17 also seemed to have a deal available, but it’s already sold out, so take advantage of these while you can.