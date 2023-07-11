Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to pick up some tech bargains. The time-limited sales event brings deep cuts to prices on many devices, from laptops to PC accessories. While those deals are worth checking out, we've also managed to uncover some huge savings on the ever-popular Razer Blade gaming laptop range, with up to $1,200 off some models.

Razer Blade 15

The 15.6-inch screen on this Razer Blade 15 (2022) isn't the OLED model we raved about in our review, but the 240Hz QHD (2560x1440) IPS display on sale is no slouch. It has the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip inside, paired with 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800H with up to 4.8GHz of turbo boost for those extra frames when playing games. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of speedy NVMe SSD storage, so your games (and anything else) will load in an instant.

In the olden days, higher refresh rates on gaming laptops came at the expense of every other design aspect. Not so here, with the Razer Blade 15 being thin and relatively lightweight. The 80WHr battery can last for three hours or more on a charge, even when cranking games to their highest settings. This was one of our favorite laptops of 2022 and normally retails for $3000. This time-limited deal for Prime Day drops it to below $2,00, which is a huge steal.

Source: Razer Razer Blade 15 (2022) $1923 $3000 Save $1077 The Razer Blade 15 (2022) packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, perfect for pushing high frame rates on the 240Hz 1440p IPS display. The $1,077 discount makes this rig even sweeter. $1923 at Amazon

Razer Blade 14

This portable powerhouse comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU at its heart, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.9GHz of boost clocks. That beast of a processor is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics chip, with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and it just oozes performance. This particular model also has 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and 16GB of DDR5 RAM to run even the most demanding titles.

The QHD (2560x1440) 14-inch IPS display has a 165Hz refresh rate that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. That makes this laptop just as good at content creation as it is at gaming, adding to its versatility. Normally, this premium gaming laptop costs $3500, but for Prime Day, you can get it for just $2300.

Source: Razer Razer Blade 14 (2022) $2300 $3500 Save $1200 The Razer Blade 14 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX APU with up to 4.9GHz of boost, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics chip and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. This Prime Day deal saves you $1200, so grab a few games from your wish list while you're at it. $2300 at Amazon

Razer Blade 17

All the 2022 Razer Blade range are capable gaming beasts with powerful hardware, gorgeous and fast screens, and stylish designs. The Razer Blade 17 continues that trend, with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip for maximum frame rates. This particular model also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of speedy NVMe storage. The 17-inch IPS screen is QHD (2560x1440) and has a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming action.

That's enough power for even the latest AAA titles or for chewing through video editing or other creator tasks. For Prime Day, you can save $1200 off the usual price of the Razer Blade 17 and get it for $2000. That's a lot of gaming power for a much more reasonable price than the MSRP, freeing up your budget to pick up some accessories or some new games to play on it.

Source: Razer Razer Blade 17 (2022) $2000 $3200 Save $1200 The Razer Blade 17 here has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip, for plenty of power, whether gaming or content creating. This Prime Day Deal slices $1,200 off the normal price, an insane reduction on an already great laptop. $2000 at Amazon

Which Razer Blade is right for you?

All three of these Razer Blade gaming laptops have the power you want in a portable machine. They're all similar in design, screen specifications, and storage amounts. The question you have to answer for yourself is which screen size is best for you. Do you value portability over any other considerations? In that case, the Razer Blade 14 is perfect. The 15-inch model is probably the best option for most users, with a nice balance of screen size and portability. And the 17-inch model is better for content creation, to get more on the screen at one time. The only thing we know is that these deals won't last long, so pick one up before it's too late.