The latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 is $500 off for Black Friday

Razer’s thin and light gaming laptop, the Blade Stealth 13, is getting a sweet $500 discount this Black Friday. The deal applies to both the LCD and OLED models, which brings them down to $1,299 and $1,499, respectively. From what we could find this is the lowest price these models have ever been, and it makes them no-brainers to buy.

The OLED model comes with a Full HD panel and a 60Hz refresh rate, as most OLED panels on laptops do. OLED means you get true blacks, vibrant colors, and a high contrast ratio. This model also includes touch support, so it’s ideal for more productivity-focused users.

Razer Blade Stealth (OLED Touch) The Razer Blade Stealth packs powerful specs in a thin and light chassis, and the OLED model includes touch support. $1,499 at Amazon

The LCD model comes with a Full HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it doesn’t include touch support. This is the ideal option if you value frame rates above other aspects of the display which may be the case if you’re more into gaming. This one isn’t discounted at Amazon, but you can find it below.

Aside from the display, the two models are similar, and they’re both great. You get the latest Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with four cores and eight threads, plus NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for graphics. Sure, it may not be RTX, but for a laptop this thin and compact, it’s still impressive and very capable. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, so you’ll be doing well on all fronts here.

If you need even more power, the Razer Blade Stealth also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports for charging or connecting an external GPU, for example. You also get two USB Type-A ports for peripherals. As a bonus, this is one of the few gaming laptops that doesn’t completely disregard the webcam, and you even get Windows Hello facial recognition in both models. There’s also a quad-speaker setup for sound.

Design-wise, the Blade Stealth is meant to be subdued, so there’s no flashy colors on the outside, and the only has single-zone RGB backlighting, so you can easily make it look professional. It measures just 15.3mm in thickness and weighs 3.11lbs, so as we’ve mentioned, it’s very portable, too.

