Source: Razer Razer Book 13 $1550 $2000 Save $450 This was Razer's first foray into the world of the non-gaming laptop, and boy did it ever impress. With an absolutely gorgeous display, outstanding build quality, and a good selection of I/O, this is a Windows Ultrabook worth having. $1,550 at Amazon

When you say the name Razer two things usually pop to mind; gaming hardware and expensive. You'd have to imagine our surprise when we saw this amazing Black Friday laptop deal that slashed the price of the Razer Book 13 by $450, and at this price, it's a deal with getting.

The Razer Book 13 is an excellent productivity Ultrabook that strays away from the gaming world but keeps the excellent build quality the company has built its name on. And yes, the keyboard is RGB backlit with Razer Chroma, so you can still make it look as stunning as you want.

What makes the Razer Book 13 so great?

A lot of Ultrabooks these days throw a couple of USB-C ports on the side and call it a day, meaning you don't have the option of leaving your home without a dongle by your side. The Razer Book 13 has ample I/O for a small portable laptop, including a microSD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and a USB-A 3.2 port for good measure. Add in the headphone jack, and you have a productivity laptop that doesn't expect you to have additional accessories to connect all your essential peripherals.

The 13.4-inch 16:10 UHD Touch display on the Razer Book 13 also helps it stand above the rest, as it's just absolutely beautiful and provides razor-sharp detail. It also packs in a really effective anti-reflective coating that reduces glare but retains the excellent contrast the glossy display can produce. Its peak brightness of 550 nits ain't too shabby, but it can shine as little as 13 nits when you dim the screen down — using this laptop in the dark won't strain your eyes.

On top of all that, the Razer Book 13 is well-built, making it an excellent machine to work on for hours. The keyboard keys have a satisfying amount of travel and aren't too small or cramped, making the typing experience very comfortable. Plus, they come with backlit RGB lighting for each key — something Razer ported over from its gaming laptops — meaning you can have it shine all sorts of colors, even just white. And, if you're not a fan of using mice, the Razer Book 13 has a huge, centered trackpad that feels buttery smooth to use.