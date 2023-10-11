Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse $59 $130 Save $71 The Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro is a fantastic wireless gaming mouse that offers impressive tracking and is now priced 55% less than its retail price for Amazon's Prime Day deals. $59 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the deals have to stop. We've seen some great deals on Razer laptops, but if you weren't looking to completely upgrade your setup and just wanted to grab a new mouse — this deal is going to be for you.

Right now, you can score a fantastic deal on this Razer 20K DPI wireless gaming mouse that comes in at 55% off. Remember, this is the final day of the sale, so if you've been thinking about purchasing anything, now's going to be the time.

What's great about Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro?

When it comes to gaming mice, you really want something that's responsive and comfortable. The Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro feels good in the hand and offers excellent tracking thanks to its 20K optical sensor. While the mouse is wireless, you can plug it in using a cable.

If you decide to use it without the cable you'll have the option of going with Bluetooth or Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, which means you can rely on the mouse even during the most intense sessions thanks to its low-latency transmissions.

In addition to its performance, you get longevity with up to 120 hours of use on a single charge. Furthermore, you get storage on the mouse for five different profiles. Overall, this is a solid mouse that performs well. If you've been looking for a new wireless gaming mouse or if this is going to be your first, it's going to be a great option. Just make sure to pick it up today while the deals still good.