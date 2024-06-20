Key Takeaways Razer introduces the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, a high-end gaming mouse for competitive esports players.

For some, a mouse isn't just a device you use to point and click at things on your desktop; it's something that can make or break a game. As such, manufacturers worldwide have developed high-spec mice suited for gamers who want to compete at a competitive level. Razer is no different, and today, it has pulled back the curtain on its latest high-end gaming mouse, the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed.

Razer reveals the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed

The DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is inspired by Razer's previous entry, the DeathAdder V3 Pro. This new mouse introduces some new technologies that take existing gaming nuances to the extreme. For example, gamers are used to setting up a static DPI depending on the kind of game they play. However, Razer's Dynamic Sensitivity feature automatically tweaks your DPI based on your hand movements, and you can set up a curve to define the smallest and largest amount of DPI you want. When the mouse detects that you're sharply moving your hand, it will automatically apply a higher DPI to ensure you get the spin you're looking for.

The DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed isn't just all bells and whistles, though; it also ticks all the boxes people are looking for in a lightweight gaming mouse. Razer claims that the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is one of the highest esports mice they've ever made, plus it features low-latency wireless communications so you don't sacrifice input speed for convenience. Plus, the mouse comes with up to 100 hours of battery life so that it won't run out of juice right at the game-making moment. On top of that, Razer's ergonomic design means your hands won't feel cramped up after a long gaming session.

If you're interested, Razer is selling the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed on its official website, at RazerStore locations, and at selected retailers. It'll cost $99.99 in the US and €119.99 in the EU.