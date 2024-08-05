Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro $119 $150 Save $31 The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as you can get for a gaming mouse. It has Razer's impressive Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, optical mouse switches, up to 90 hours of battery life, and is relatively large without weighing too much. It's an absolute joy to use. $119 at Amazon

There's an endless number of gaming mice out on the market right now, which means, if you're trying to build the best, there's going to be a lot of competition. Luckily, we've tested a wide range of products and found that Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro is the best gaming mouse that you can buy right now, offering the perfect mix of style, construction and performance.

While it's normally priced at $149.99, it can be had for a slightly lower price at the moment, with a discount that drops it to $119.49 for a limited time. Of course, the discount here isn't huge by any means, but it does bring the price down to its lowest to date, which makes this an absolute must-buy if you're in the market for a new mouse.

What's great about Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse?

There are a lot of reasons to love the DeathAdder V3 Pro. Perhaps one of its main highlights is that this mouse only weighs in at 63 grams, which is incredibly lightweight. Furthermore, the shape of the mouse has been honed to perfection, providing a comfortable grip during hours of play. The new mouse offers a newly redesigned shell that accomodates new side buttons and scroll wheel, while also featuring a raised arch and finger ledge for added comfort.

Of course, with a mouse of this caliber, what's really important is how well it tracks when in use, and Razer achieves some excellent results thanks to its Focus Pro 30K optical sensor with a 4000Hz polling rate. If you need more, Razer even offers its HyperPolling Wireless Dongle that can boost polling rates to 8000Hz. In addition to the above, you also get excellent battery life here with up to 90 hours of use on a single charge.

And if all of the above wasn't enough, the brand also throws in a two-year warranty to cover any issues. For the most part, you're not going to find a better mouse. And now that it's on sale, this mouse is an abslute no-brainer if you've been looking to upgrade your current setup.