Choosing the very best gaming mouse involves picking through a plethora of options. Almost every brand involved in the PC industry has a gaming mouse or two available. It can be difficult to single out one as the undisputed champion of gaming mice as many share the same components and it's difficult to make a terrible gaming mouse once you're in the $100 to $200 price range. Razer itself makes countless pointers across a range of price points, targeting different types of gamers.

One of its flagship series of gaming mice is the Razer DeathAdder, which has been around for many years. We're currently at version three of the "Pro" model and this is the gaming mouse we'll be reviewing today. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is a wireless gaming mouse that promises up to 90 hours of use between charges, the latest (and greatest) Razer sensor technology, and a refined design that improves on an already excellent peripheral.

We're big fans of Razer gaming mice and the DeathAdder series. In our extensive testing (having used this mouse for the better part of half a year), the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best pointers available today. If you happen to play any type of PC game and have a spare $150, we couldn't recommend this mouse more.

Source: Razer Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Best Gaming Mouse 9 / 10 The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as you can get for a gaming mouse. It has Razer's impressive Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, optical mouse switches, up to 90 hours of battery life, and is relatively large without weighing too much. It's an absolute joy to use. Weight 63 g Switches Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons 5 Connectivity Wireless, USB-C Wireless Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Battery Life ~90 hours Multi-Device Pairing No DPI 30,000 IPS 750 Polling Rate ~4,000 MHz Acceleration 70 Dimensions 128 x 68 x 44 mm Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Color Options Black, White, Faker Pros Lightweight

Sturdy build quality

Excellent 30K sensor

Great software support

90-hour battery life Cons Slightly pricey

HyperPolling dongle not included $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at Razer

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is available for $150, but it can often be bought at considerably lower prices when on sale. A slight drawback to this mouse is while Razer does include a wireless dongle for use with a connected desktop or laptop PC, there's an additional cost of $30 if you desire the HyperPolling dongle. We found the included dongle to be more than sufficient for most gamers, but should you want the very best experience with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, be prepared to part with at most $180.

Design

Exceptional build quality

Razer has essentially perfected its mouse design language and the DeathAdder V3 Pro is stunning to look at and use. It's incredible just how much tech companies are able to cram inside the same-sized peripherals. Compared to the previous version of the DeathAdder Pro, this latest iteration has a few minor alterations to the look and feel, including raised buttons and scroll wheel, and a slight bump in the dimensions. This all comes together to create one of the most comfortable mice I've used to date.

There are a total of six buttons on the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, including five programmable buttons that can be managed through the Razer Synapse software suite. A slight change to Razer's usual gamer-focused products is the omission of any RGB lighting. Sure, there's a single LED light that changes color depending on the status of the battery through discharge and charging, but that's it. Even the Razer logo on the front of the mouse doesn't glow green. It's refreshing and makes this mouse a worthwhile option for those who aren't fans of office light shows.

When actually using the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, it's immediately apparent just how well-built this mouse is. It'll take a battering both in-game and during transport to your favorite LAN parties. Razer reduced the weight of the DeathAdder V3 Pro to make it easier to glide the pointer across smooth surfaces.

Performance

The best-in-class

We tested the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro extensively over the last six months with the 1,000Hz dongle that's included with every mouse. We found this to be more than good enough for most people, though if you truly desire even faster polling without cabling, you'll need to shell out the additional $30. The main star of the show with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is the impressive Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor. It's an absolute beast in games as well as using software on the desktop.

With a maximum acceleration of 70G and 750 inches-per-second being registered by the sensor, you can easily glide this pointer across smooth surfaces without sacrificing accuracy. The same goes for the 30,000 maximum DPI setting, which is also fantastic to use for those who want the most sensitive mouse experience. Even the two main buttons on the mouse feel premium, using Razer's own third-gen Optical Mouse Switches. You'll be blown away by the DeathAdder V3 Pro, especially when upgrading from budget mice.

Should you buy the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro?

You should buy the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro if:

You want one of the best gaming mice.

You want a wireless gaming mouse.

You shouldn't buy the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro if:

You want bright RGB lighting.

You don't want to spend $150 on a gaming mouse.

You don't want a wireless gaming mouse.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best wireless gaming mice, look no further than the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. This is the king of gaming pointers with Razer's latest in optical sensor technology, allowing a configurable DPI of up to 30,000. Whether you're into fast-paced shooters or slow-burning strategy PC games, the DeathAdder V3 Pro will be ready to click through all your commands with precision movement tracking. It truly is an absolute joy to wield and is about as good as the Viper V2 Pro.

This is the king of gaming pointers with Razer's latest in optical sensor technology.

The battery life is excellent and the mouse will happily receive a good hour's worth of charge within a matter of moments with the supplied USB-C cable. Weight has also been refined to just 63g, which makes this wireless pointer light enough for one to easily lift and glide across the smoothest mouse pads. It's not required to fire up Razer's Synapse software, but it is highly recommended for those who wish to fine-tune their gaming mouse and control other aspects of the pointer.