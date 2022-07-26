Razer introduces the DeathStalker V2 keyboards with new optical switches

Razer has announced the new DeathStalker V2 series of keyboards aimed at high-end gaming and featuring the company’s new optical switches. The line comes in three variants: The standard DeathStalker V2, the DeathStalker V2 Pro, and the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless.

All of the members of the family feature the new optical switches, though, which are the main draw of these products. These low-profile switches use beams of infrared light to detect the actuation point more accurately for each key, while also reducing physical contact between elements of the key, which reduces wear and tear over time. This allows for both precise actuation and enhanced durability, with the keys being rated to survive up to 70 million keystrokes.

There are two kinds of switches available, one is linear and the other one is clicky. The linear switches have a 1.2mm actuation point and 2.8mm of total travel distance, requiring just 45 grams of force to actuate. The clicky switches actuate at 1.5mm and offer tactile feedback at that point, but they can also travel a full 2.8mm so they don’t immediately bottom out. These require a bit more force, at 50 grams.

The key difference between the Pro and non-Pro models is that the Pro versions of the keyboard use Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless connection, a custom 2.4GHz connection with lower latency, in addition to supporting Bluetooth or a wired USB Type-C connection. The non-Pro variant is only wired. For the Pro model, battery life is up to 40 hours on a charge, while the Tenkeyless variant, which lacks a number pad, lasts up to 50 hours.

Aside from those differences, the three versions of the keyboard are nearly identical. They have low-profile designs and a top case made from 5052 series aluminum, and all models supports per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Additonally, they have a multi-functional media button and a roller, which you can use to adjust volume or other controls quickly.

The three keyboards are available today, with the Razer DeathStalker V2 costing $199.99, the V2 Pro Tenkeyless landing at $219.99, and the full-size V2 Pro at $249.99. You can buy them below. If you want something more affordable, the company recently launched the Ornata V3 mecha-membrane keyboard family, too.